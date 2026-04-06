Best Crypto Under $1? 19,000 Investors Follow This Cheap Coin

Many people are tired of losing money on tokens that have no actual use. They are now looking for projects that build real infrastructure and solve big problems. A quiet shift is happening where smart money is moving into a new lending protocol. This move hints at a major change in how we borrow and lend on the blockchain. While most look at the top ten coins, a small group of early users is watching a project that is still in its distribution phase. This is often how the biggest market shifts begin before the wider public takes notice.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

The early stages of a project are often the most important for those seeking growth. Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its community distribution. The token is priced directly at $0.04 during this stage. This reflects a 300% increase from its starting price of $0.01 in early 2025. The project has already secured over $21.4 million in funding. This capital comes from a global base of more than 19,200 individual holders. This level of support is rare for a project that has not yet reached its full launch.

The roadmap for the token price is very clear. The official launch price is set at $0.06. This means there is a structured path toward the full release. The project has a total supply of 4 billion tokens. To keep the network fair, 45.5% of these tokens are allocated for the community stages. This equals exactly 1.82 billion tokens. So far, over 860 million tokens have already been claimed. This high demand shows that people are eager to secure their spot before the final phases sell out and the price moves to the next level.

P2C and P2P Hub

Mutuum Finance is not just another token; it is a professional engine for capital management. The team is building a dual-market architecture to handle different financial needs. The first part is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) model. This is the primary tool for instant liquidity. Users can supply their assets into a shared pool and earn yield. The second part is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This allows for direct agreements where lenders and borrowers can set their own custom terms. This flexibility is a big step forward for decentralized finance.

Security is the biggest concern for any protocol that handles user funds. Mutuum Finance has addressed this by completing a full manual code review by Halborn Security. A manual audit is much deeper than an automated scan. It means experts checked every line of code for flaws. The project also holds a high safety score of 90/100 from CertiK. This score comes from a deep scan of the token code to ensure there are no hidden risks. This “hardened” approach to security is what attracts professional participants to the hub.

V1 Performance: mtTokens and Price Predictions

The protocol has already reached a major technical milestone. The V1 protocol is active on the testnet and has handled nearly $300 million in simulated volume. When you deposit assets into the system, you receive mtTokens. These are interest-bearing receipts that grow in value automatically. For example, if you supply ETH to a pool with a high Annual Percentage Yield (APY), your mtTokens will grow as fees are collected from borrowers. On the other side, borrowing is tracked through debt tokens. These keep a clear record of what is owed.

To keep the system safe, Mutuum uses a strict Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio. This ensures that every borrow request is backed by a higher value of collateral. If the value of that collateral drops too low, an automated liquidator bot handles the position. Analysts who follow early-stage crypto are very bullish on this setup. Many experts believe the token has 650% potential as it moves toward its full launch. Some price predictions suggest the token could reach $0.26 to $0.30 once the mainnet is fully operational. This would be a massive increase from the current $0.04 level.

Stablecoin Plans and Whale Allocations

The long-term vision for Mutuum Finance includes the launch of a native stablecoin. This stablecoin will be over-collateralized and integrated directly into the lending pools. This is crucial because it allows users to unlock liquidity without selling their primary assets. It turns the protocol into a full-scale financial hub. Large investors, or whales, are already taking notice of this plan. On-chain data shows individual allocations exceeding $115,000. These large entries are a strong signal of confidence from experienced market participants.

Whale allocations are important because they provide the deep liquidity needed for a successful launch. These investors are rotating out of stagnant, high-cap assets and into MUTM because it offers a “productive” use for their wealth. By focusing on real utility and verified code, Mutuum Finance is attracting the same type of support that fueled the early growth of major networks. This combination of technical delivery and a growing community is why MUTM is becoming a primary project to watch in April 2026. As the distribution phases reach their end, the transition into a global market leader is well underway.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance