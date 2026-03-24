Two stories are making headlines in the crypto world right now. Strategy just filed a $42 billion program to keep buying Bitcoin with 762,099 BTC already on the books, and Pepeto is catching the attention of traders hungry for the next high speed flip. Shiba Inu went from $0.0000000005 to a $40 billion market cap in 2021 with zero products. Pepeto is a meme exchange on Ethereum with zero fee trading, a SolidProof audit, and more than $8 million raised. The next shiba inu is the entry that combines meme energy with real tools, and Pepeto has both with a Binance listing approaching.

Next Shiba Inu Search Heats Up as Strategy Files $42 Billion to Buy More Bitcoin

Strategy unveiled a $42 billion at the market equity program on March 23, according to CoinDesk. The company holds 762,099 BTC and bought 1,031 coins last week. CryptoTimes confirmed 19 Wall Street agents will execute sales. The bottom is forming, and the wallets positioning in the next shiba inu before the recovery fully arrives will profit the most.

Next Shiba Inu: Where the 100x Math Actually Works

Pepeto

Pepeto does not look like much on the surface, a frog themed meme coin in a sea of animal tokens. But under the hood, it is something far more serious: a meme exchange with zero fee trading through PepetoSwap, a risk scorer that checks contracts before your money goes near them, and a bridge that sends tokens across chains at zero cost. It is designed to fix every cost and safety problem meme coin traders deal with, without losing the viral appeal that makes meme coins work.

Pepeto is in presale with more than $8 million raised, and the wallets entering checked the SolidProof audit and verified the former Binance expert on the dev team before committing. The cofounder who built Pepe to $11 billion with zero products is behind Pepeto. A $2,500 buy right now at presale pricing turns into serious returns if Pepeto reaches even a fraction of what Shiba Inu achieved at $40 billion with nothing underneath it.

The presale sits at $0.000000186 with 420 trillion supply. Staking at 194% APY compounds daily for wallets inside. Pepe reached $11 billion with the same supply and same cofounder but zero exchange tools, and matching that from Pepeto’s entry is 150x. The Binance listing will make Pepeto’s price explode, and Pepeto holders will be the people everyone reads about. The next shiba inu is not another dog token. It is the meme exchange with the cofounder who already built one $11 billion project and the tools to build a bigger one.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin trades at $0.09, down 87% from its $0.73 all time high in May 2021, according to CoinGecko. T. Rowe Price filed to include DOGE in its $1.8 trillion crypto ETF. Even $0.20 by Q4 is roughly 2x. DOGE has institutional backing, but 2x from $0.09 will not create the kind of wealth Shiba Inu delivered. Pepeto at presale pricing targets 100x on listing day.

XRP

XRP sits at $1.40 with commodity status confirmed, according to Yahoo Finance. A move to $3.84 is 2.7x over months. XRP is a steady mover, but the wallets looking for the the successor to SHIB are not waiting for 2.7x over months. They are inside Pepeto where 100x happens on listing day.

Next Shiba Inu: Why Pepeto’s Listing Will Create the Wealth Stories This Cycle Remembers

Your choice depends on your strategy. If you want safe and steady, DOGE and XRP have solid cases. But if you are chasing the kind of return that Shiba Inu delivered in 2021, with 25,000% gains from zero products, then Pepeto is the entry with better tools and the same kind of setup. The Pepeto official website is where the wallets that understand how rare this combination is are locking in their positions right now, and the ones who wait will spend this cycle wishing they had moved before the Binance listing closed this window.

Enter the the next meme breakout before the Binance listing

FAQs

What is the next shiba inu with real exchange products?

Pepeto raised more than $8 million with the cofounder of Pepe, a SolidProof audit, and zero fee trading already live. SHIB had zero products. Pepeto has a full exchange.

Could the next shiba inu deliver 100x returns?

Pepeto’s 420 trillion supply matches Pepe’s supply with the same cofounder. Matching Pepe’s all time high is 150x. The 100x math is the conservative number.

How does the next shiba inu compare to DOGE and XRP?

DOGE targets 2x. XRP targets 2.7x. The Pepeto official website gives presale access where 100x happens on listing day.