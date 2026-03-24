Dogecoin could hit $1 before the decade ends, but the real returns might come from its fiercest competitor. Pepeto combines exchange infrastructure, zero fee trading, and the Pepe cofounder’s $7 billion track record into a presale that has crossed $8 million with a Binance listing approaching. With BTC above $70,000 and the SEC classifying 16 tokens as commodities, the best crypto to invest in is the entry that carries both meme culture and real products into a market where fear is still at 11 and the crowd has not returned.

Best Crypto to Invest In: SEC Commodity Classification Legitimizes the Meme Sector

The SEC and CFTC classified 16 tokens as digital commodities on March 17 including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin, removing years of legal uncertainty, according to CoinDesk. BTC reclaimed $70,000 as the market bounced 3.5% to $2.5 trillion, according to Blockchain Magazine. The classification means meme coins now have the same regulatory standing as Bitcoin, and the best crypto to invest in for this cycle is the one that combines that legitimacy with presale pricing where the listing compresses the return window large caps cannot match.

Best Crypto to Invest In: Ranking the Entries That Could Challenge DOGE by 2030

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange Positioned to Overtake Large Cap Returns

While Dogecoin pioneered the meme coin movement, Pepeto is rewriting the rules. Unlike typical meme tokens, Pepeto is powered by a complete exchange system with PepetoSwap delivering zero fee trading so your capital stays whole on every position, and a cross chain bridge connecting networks at zero cost. The risk scorer checks every contract before your wallet interacts, blocking dangerous tokens and ensuring clean trading conditions that the meme market never had before.

The exchange also introduces a dedicated trading hub for the meme coin economy, creating a recurring source of demand that grows alongside the community instead of fading after launch. More than $8 million has entered with a former Binance expert on the dev team and SolidProof completing the audit before the presale opened. Staking at 194% APY compounds positions while the Binance listing approaches. The cofounder who created Pepe and grew it to $7 billion directs the build with the same 420 trillion supply.

Community targets sit at 269x to $0.00005 from the current entry at $0.000000186 because the $78 million FDV sits below where PancakeSwap started before reaching $7 billion. By 2030, Pepeto has the strongest probability of delivering returns that make the DOGE forecast from $0.09 to $1 look small, because the exchange infrastructure gives it the products that every meme coin before it lacked. The Pepeto presale is where the wallets that see what the listing delivers are entering right now.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Burn Rate Climbing but Supply Drag Remains

SHIB trades at $0.0000061 on CoinMarketCap, 93% below its all time high despite the burn rate jumping 637% recently. The 589 trillion circulating supply means even aggressive burns barely shift price, and at $3.6 billion market cap, SHIB delivering 100x requires $360 billion, more than every meme coin combined.

XRP: Commodity Clarity With Structural Ceilings

XRP sits at $1.40 on CoinDesk, up 3.5% with seven spot ETFs live and $1.4 billion in inflows. The CLARITY Act could formalize its legal footing further, but at $75 billion, XRP reaching $3 gives about 110%, meaningful for holders but a fraction of what presale entries produce before a first listing event.

Best Crypto to Invest In: The Entry That Carries Products DOGE Never Built

Dogecoin could reach $1 and Shiba Inu could recover its old highs, but the best crypto to invest in for outsized returns is the entry carrying exchange infrastructure into a market that just received its strongest regulatory clarity ever. The Pepe cofounder, more than $8 million committed, SolidProof verification, and the Binance listing create a combination that every previous meme coin lacked. The Pepeto official website is where that combination still exists at presale pricing, and the investors who enter during this fear are building positions the rest of the market will reference when the listing headlines arrive.

Visit the official website of Pepeto and enter the best crypto to invest in before the listing removes presale pricing permanently.

FAQs

What is the best crypto to invest in during this recovery? Pepeto at $78 million FDV with exchange products and the Pepe cofounder is the strongest early entry while BTC holds $70,000 and fear sits at 11.

Can a meme coin be the best crypto to invest in for 2026? The SEC commodity classification legitimizes meme coins, and the Pepeto official website hosts the presale with 269x math backed by three working products.

Which meme coin has the best chance of surpassing Dogecoin? Pepeto combines exchange infrastructure with the Pepe cofounder’s track record, positioning it for the growth that SHIB at $3.6 billion and DOGE at $13 billion take years to match.