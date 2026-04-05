The AI crypto sector just grew 30% in a single month, expanding from $14.13 billion to $19 billion while every other sector bled red. That kind of isolated strength during a correction tells you where the next cycle’s winners are building.

As the market shifts toward smarter tools, investors scanning for the best crypto to invest in now are looking earlier, where the return distance is largest. Pepeto raised above $8.1 million with a live exchange suite and a confirmed Binance listing, and the smart money entering now is not chasing hype.

AI Crypto Sector Surges 30% in One Month to $19 Billion

Coinpedia reported that the AI token category grew from $14.13 billion to $19 billion in four weeks, making it the only sector yielding returns during the correction. CoinMarketCap confirmed tokens like Bittensor gained 67% and Render rose 21% while every other sector declined. When one category grows 30% during extreme fear while everything else falls, it signals where capital rotates next and entries made before that rotation are the ones with the largest gains.

Best Crypto to Invest in Now: Pepeto, BNB, DOGE and More

Pepeto

You can see what is happening right now. Large coins are moving sideways and nothing feels exciting. When the market gets like this, the smart money looks earlier, where the return distance is bigger. That is why the best crypto to invest in now conversation keeps coming back to Pepeto. The presale raised above $8.1 million at $0.000000186 even in a slow market, which tells you people are not chasing hype but positioning around a working product.

The reason is simple. The exchange suite is built and live, which makes Pepeto the best crypto to invest in now. The zero fee swap engine lets you trade across any chain without fees, and the cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains instantly. Early participants are earning 188% APY through the staking program while they wait for the listing. When volatility returns, having protected, fee free trading changes your entries and exits in a real way.

The architect of the original Pepe token is building this project with a former Binance expert on the dev team, meaning the exchange was designed by operators at the highest level. A SolidProof audit and a 420 trillion token supply mean Pepeto is verified at every level.

If you are positioning for the next cycle, entering while the presale is open and the confirmed Binance listing has not yet replaced presale pricing with exchange pricing is the window that closes more every day and will not reopen once trading begins.

BNB

BNB is trading near $589 after pulling back from a March high of $687, sitting 57% below its all time high of $1,369. The Fermi hard fork cut block times to 0.45 seconds, and the AI Sprint running through April targets thousands of new applications. Support holds near $600 with resistance at $618, but a 57% drawdown from the peak means the return math from here targets a 2x over months while presale to listing math targets multiples from a single event.

Dogecoin

DOGE is trading near $0.09 after dropping 87% from its all time high of $0.73. The X Money payment system launched without Dogecoin integration, removing the biggest catalyst bulls counted on. Support holds at $0.086 with resistance at $0.10, and unlimited inflationary supply creates a structural ceiling. At this market cap, DOGE needs massive inflows to double, while Pepeto needs one listing to reprice every presale wallet.

Conclusion

The AI sector growing 30% to $19 billion during a correction proves capital rotates into projects with real tools, not waiting for recovery. BNB targets a 2x over months and DOGE needs massive inflows just to double, but Pepeto sits at presale pricing with a confirmed listing that reprices in a single event.

Above $8.1 million raised during fear on the Pepeto official website proves smart money already positioned. Large caps target 2x over months while the presale targets the listing return from one event, and the reader’s entry collects from that listing what large cap holders spend an entire cycle chasing. The listing replaces presale pricing permanently, and the distance between those two prices is the entire opportunity.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to invest in now for 2026?

Pepeto is the best crypto to invest in now because it combines live exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing at a presale price that the listing will replace.

Which trending coins show the most return potential this week?

Trending coins with the most potential include Pepeto, driven by presale pricing, live exchange utility, and a confirmed listing approaching.

What is the next crypto to 100x?

The next crypto to 100x could be Pepeto, combining a working exchange suite with growing adoption and a confirmed listing at the Pepeto official website.