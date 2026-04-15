Bitcoin punched above $75,000 on April 14 for the first time since February, and the total crypto market cap rose 4% to $2.6 trillion on progress from US and Iran peace talks. XRP and Cardano logged gains on that wave, but relief bounces have been short lived in 2026, which is why the best crypto to buy now conversation keeps returning to presale entries that do not depend on the next headline. Pepeto has raised above $9 million with its confirmed Binance listing approaching.

Bitcoin Breaks $75,000 on Peace Talk Optimism

Bitcoin rose 5% to $75,000 on April 14 after Vice President Vance joined marathon negotiations with Iranian officials over ending the conflict and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, according to Fortune. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $471 million in single day inflows last week, confirming institutional capital still flows even during uncertainty, according to CoinDesk. The rally pulled risk assets higher, but Bitcoin remains 40% below its October all time high of $126,198.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto, XRP, and ADA Compared

Pepeto

Monday’s recovery carries the same pattern that burned spot holders all quarter, because short bounces have not become sustained trends in 2026. Pepeto remains the preferred play for traders who want fixed pricing while direction stays uncertain, with above $9 million raised and a confirmed Binance listing ahead.

The PepetoAI risk scorer grades every trade from entry to exit, giving retail traders the kind of read on danger that only experienced whales used to catch through years of chart watching. The zero fee swap engine sits underneath the entire exchange layer, handling cross chain trades without charging the user a cent, which means a $500 position and a $50,000 position pay the same fee, which is zero. These tools work together so that a trader can check the risk profile of a token on one chain, swap into it from another chain, and hold the position without any cost leaking out of the trade.

The architect of the original Pepe token leads development, a former Binance expert works on the dev team, and SolidProof audited the contracts. With above $9 million raised, large wallets are clearly positioning ahead of the listing, and once the Pepeto presale closes, the entry price at $0.000000186 becomes a locked door that no late buyer can reopen. The window between now and listing day is closing with every block that passes.

XRP

XRP traded near $1.37 on April 14, holding above the $1.32 support that has been tested multiple times this quarter, according to CoinMarketCap. Rakuten recently integrated XRP as a payment option for its 44 million users in Japan, which adds a fresh demand layer. Breaking above $1.43 resistance could open a path toward $1.54, but losing $1.32 puts $1.11 in play, and the broader trend still leans bearish.

Cardano

ADA sat near $0.24 on April 14 with support at $0.245 and resistance at $0.33, according to CoinCodex. Whales accumulated over 819 million ADA in the past six months, and CME ADA futures launched in February opened a path toward a potential spot ETF by late 2026. The Van Rossem hard fork, expected in June, targets smart contract performance gains, but ADA remains 92% below its 2021 high of $3.10, and the road back is long.

Conclusion

XRP’s Rakuten integration and Cardano’s whale buying signal real confidence from large players at current prices. The ceiling, though, is clear, because XRP doubling from $1.37 needs the same broad wave that has failed to arrive all year, and ADA reclaiming even $1 demands a move that dwarfs anything the token has done since 2021. Pepeto’s presale is filling fast with above $9 million raised, the Binance listing is confirmed, and the wallets getting in now are the same wallets that everyone else will have to buy from once exchange trading begins. Visit the Pepeto official website for the latest details. Either you enter before the crowd arrives, or you pay whatever the crowd decides the price should be after listing day, and that choice only exists while the presale stays open.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now during the current recovery?

Bitcoin broke $75,000 on peace talk optimism, pulling XRP and ADA higher. Presale entries like Pepeto offer fixed pricing that does not depend on headline driven bounces fading.

What makes Pepeto stand out from other presale projects?

Pepeto combines a zero fee swap engine, a PepetoAI risk scorer, and a confirmed Binance listing, all backed by a SolidProof audit and a dev team that includes the original Pepe architect.

Is Pepeto worth entering before the Binance listing?

Above $9 million raised shows large wallets are already in, and the presale price disappears once exchange trading opens. Visit the Pepeto official website for full presale details.