Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Tops $9M While BTC and LINK Test Key Levels

Crypto News: Pepeto Presale Tops $9M as Goldman Sachs just filed for a bitcoin income ETF, adding another heavyweight to the growing line of institutions racing to offer crypto yield products. Bitcoin holds near $74,000 after a 5% rally on peace talk progress, and Chainlink sits near $8.80 with the oracle network quietly expanding its grip on cross chain infrastructure. Pepeto, meanwhile, crossed above $9 million in presale funding with a confirmed Binance listing on the horizon, which is why this crypto news cycle matters for traders watching both headlines and presale charts.

Goldman Sachs Files for Bitcoin Income ETF

Goldman Sachs filed for a bitcoin ETF that generates income by selling options on bitcoin linked funds, following BlackRock into yield focused products, according to CoinDesk. The filing arrived the same week that spot Bitcoin ETFs posted $471 million in single day inflows, confirming that institutional appetite for bitcoin exposure keeps growing, according to Fortune. For retail traders, however, institutional yield products offering 4% to 8% annually do not move the needle when the reason they came to crypto was the chance at something larger.

Crypto News Breakdown: Pepeto, Bitcoin, and Chainlink in Focus

Pepeto

Institutional yield products are real, the compliance is genuine, and the returns work at scale for funds deploying tens of millions. None of that changes the math for a retail trader who entered crypto because single digit annual yields were never the goal. Pepeto fills that gap by offering tools that protect the same trader institutions ignore, because the cross chain bridge moves assets between blockchains at zero cost, and the zero fee swap engine handles trades across chains without charging a cent.

The presale has now raised above $9 million at an entry of $0.000000186, while the confirmed Binance listing gives every early wallet a defined exit into a liquid market. The staking pool earns holders 183% APY, which keeps tokens locked and supply tight while the listing date approaches. If the 2021 cycle passed you by, Pepeto is the kind of early entry that creates the same window, a working exchange layer from day one, tools you can use before the token touches a public order book, and a listing that turns presale pricing into open market pricing.

The developer who built the original Pepe token leads the project, a former Binance expert works on the dev team, and the SolidProof audit cleared the code. The Pepeto presale is still open, but the listing keeps getting closer, and once exchange trading begins the current entry closes permanently, which means the only wallets that benefit from the presale to listing gap are the ones already inside.

Bitcoin

BTC traded near $74,000 on April 14 after a 5% peace talk bounce, according to CoinMarketCap. Negative funding rates have persisted for 46 days, a streak last seen after the FTX crash which marked the 2022 bottom. The Goldman filing and $471 million in weekly ETF inflows show institutional demand, but BTC remains 40% below its October all time high of $126,198.

Chainlink

LINK traded near $9.22 on April 14, consolidating above the $8.30 support level with resistance at $9.40, according to CoinMarketCap. CCIP adoption is accelerating as institutional integrations expand, and Chainlink’s role in real world asset tokenization keeps growing. A break above $10.70 would signal a genuine trend reversal, but the token sits 83% below its 2021 high, and the road back requires broad capital rotation into oracle infrastructure.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s Goldman ETF filing and $471 million in weekly inflows prove institutional money believes in this asset class, and LINK’s CCIP adoption shows infrastructure is expanding. Both reward patience, but the return math from $74,000 BTC or $9.22 LINK involves years of waiting for a recovery that has stalled every time in 2026. Pepeto’s presale is live with the Binance listing confirmed, and wallets that enter now lock a price that vanishes the moment exchange trading starts, turning the presale to listing distance into a return that arrives in weeks, not years. Visit the Pepeto official website for the latest details. Every day the presale stays open is another day the listing gets closer and another day the entry window shrinks for anyone still on the outside.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What crypto news is driving the market this week?

Goldman Sachs filed for a bitcoin income ETF, spot ETFs posted $471 million in weekly inflows, and Bitcoin rallied 5% to $75,000 on US and Iran peace talk optimism.

How does Pepeto compare to institutional yield products?

Institutional bitcoin ETFs offer 4% to 8% annually. Pepeto offers presale pricing with a confirmed Binance listing ahead, giving retail traders a return window that yield products were never designed to deliver.

Is Pepeto a strong crypto to enter before listings begin?

Above $9 million raised, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing make Pepeto a presale where the entry disappears once trading opens. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.