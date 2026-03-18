Publicly listed Bitcoin miners have sold more than 15,000 BTC since October. This sell off began after the bitcoin price soared to new all time highs before dropping down the charts. The selling pressure from miners signals a shift in strategy that has rattled confidence across the market.

In the meantime, Pepeto is fast approaching exchange listings after raising $8.1M at $0.000000186 in its presale. The project’s exchange ecosystem with three products close to launch has attracted both retail and large investors who have stacked up positions with hopes of massive returns. For investors seeking the best crypto to buy now, Pepeto might be the answer you have been searching for.

Bitcoin miners have sold 15,000 BTC since October

Bitcoin mining companies have sold more than 15,000 BTC since October. This liquidation indicates a change in the previously popular approach of holding mined Bitcoin in corporate treasuries. Several major miners contributed to the sell off, including companies that liquidated 60% or more of their reserves.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin approached $74,000 with the total altcoin market cap reaching $1.1 trillion. PEPE surged 20% and open interest jumped 8% to $112 billion.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $73,717 on March 17 while Ethereum held near $2,317, and now Bitcoin is trading around $71,280 and Ethereum sit at $2,119.

Top three crypto gems to buy and hold for huge returns this year

Pepeto presale passes $8.1M as exchange listings approach

Stop guessing which crypto projects have legs and which are about to disappear. Pepeto has built a full exchange ecosystem that does the heavy lifting for you. Instead of just another roadmap and a promise, this project delivers PepetoSwap for cross chain swaps, Pepeto Bridge for moving assets between blockchains, and Pepeto Exchange for a complete trading platform. All three products are close to ready for public launch.

All products are designed to work together in a single ecosystem, making trading simple. Right now, the presale has raised $8.1M at $0.000000186. The smart contract is audited by SolidProof, and staking at 196% APY rewards early holders. The PEPE cofounder behind this project already built a coin worth $7 billion, proof that the market is paying attention to the massive return potential.

The goal is simply to position yourself at presale pricing before the broader market discovers what is being built and exchange listings make this price disappear permanently. So you buy now at $0.000000186, stake your tokens at 196% APY for passive rewards, and wait for exchange listings to bring the wider market to the project.

Kite price prediction

Kite was trading around $0.19 on March 17, following a minor decline from recent levels. Technically, bulls are in charge with the RSI reading suggesting room for another uptick before entering the overbought zone. An analyst believes Kite has broken out of the manipulation phase and could rally to $0.40 to $0.58 in the coming weeks. But even a 3X on Kite is modest compared to what the best crypto to buy now at $0.000000186 can deliver before exchange listings.

Stacks price under mixed sentiment

The Stacks price has been consolidating between $0.225 and $0.275 in the past month. Unlike the rest of the market, Stacks has recorded only minor gains, a sign of low buying pressure from both retail and institutional investors. As of March 17, Stacks was trading near $0.26 with mixed sentiment dominating the outlook.

Despite the uncertainty, some forecasts predict the Stacks price could eventually rally to higher levels. But for traders looking for the best crypto to buy now with massive upside, Pepeto at $0.000000186 with three exchange products close to launch offers a completely different tier of returns.

Final verdict

As exchange listings approach, the excitement surrounding Pepeto continues to build. The project is not just launching another token. It has built a full exchange ecosystem with PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange all close to launch. With $8.1M raised, SolidProof audit, 196% APY staking, and a PEPE cofounder, this is the best crypto to buy now before listings arrive. The presale window is closing fast and once exchange listings begin, this price disappears permanently and the countdown is already running.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now? Pepeto with $8.1M raised, three exchange products close to launch, and presale pricing at $0.000000186.

What is Pepeto? A full exchange ecosystem with PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange built by a PEPE cofounder with SolidProof audit.

How do I buy Pepeto? Visit the Pepeto official website, connect your wallet, and purchase at the current presale price of $0.000000186.