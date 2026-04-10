CME Group just announced SUI and AVAX futures for May 4 with plans to open 24/7 crypto trading by month end, and the race to find the best crypto to buy now is accelerating as institutional capital builds new entry points for every token. Pepeto, built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin with the same 420 trillion supply, has raised more than $8 million toward a confirmed Binance listing while the market was still deciding whether to act.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as CME Expands to SUI and AVAX Futures on May 4

CME Group plans to launch standard and micro futures for SUI and AVAX on May 4, expanding regulated crypto derivatives to eight digital assets with March volume up 19% year over year according to Bitcoin News. The exchange will shift its entire crypto suite to 24/7 trading starting May 29 as reported by CryptoTimes. The question for anyone searching the best crypto to buy now is whether institutional tools for listed tokens matter more than the presale entry that disappears when listing arrives.

Institutional Futures, Presale Windows, and the Tokens Worth Watching Now

Pepeto

With the best crypto to buy now conversation shifting toward institutional derivatives and what regulated futures mean for the next wave of capital, the wallets that already chose their entry are sitting in position before the crowd arrives. Pepeto shares nothing with the disposable tokens that spike on a headline and vanish, and when analysts attach 100x to this entry they measure the gap between a working exchange at presale price and what it commands once listed.

A no cost bridge transports tokens across networks without skimming value, and a token scanner inspects every contract before a dollar enters, adding verification that standard platforms skip. The no cost bridge means every token that crosses chains arrives at full value.

The token scanner spots dangerous contracts before the trade opens, turning blind entries into informed decisions. A 186% APY staking pool runs in parallel, and the architect behind it is the cofounder whose first creation hit $11 billion on pure community with zero infrastructure and identical 420 trillion supply, only this time Pepeto comes loaded with an exchange.

SolidProof audited the full contract set before the first dollar went in, and the $8 million that accumulated while broader markets bled tells the story of wallets that finished their research and moved. From the current $0.000000186 entry, analyst projections land at 100x to post listing prices, and the positions opening today are the ones positioned to collect the widest spread when the Binance listing activates.

Ethereum (ETH)

ETH trades at $2,195 after a 5% weekly gain driven by the Iran ceasefire rally, with BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulling $155 million on its first day according to Fortune. Even with Standard Chartered projecting $10,000 long term, from $2,195 the best crypto to buy now question comes down to whether waiting quarters for 4x beats capturing a listing multiple in one event.

Litecoin (LTC)

LTC trades at $54 after commodity classification from the SEC cleared a major legal barrier, but 16 ETF filings remain pending and the timeline stays uncertain according to Changelly. A return to $100 delivers roughly 2x over months, and anyone searching for the top token to enter has to weigh that patience against a presale capturing the full listing distance in one day.

Conclusion

Even as CME adds SUI futures and opens 24/7 trading for its entire crypto suite, the best crypto to buy now is not the token getting a new derivatives contract, it is the one sitting at presale price before a confirmed Binance listing erases that entry forever. Pepeto keeps accumulating new positions because the profile matches what early holders always seek: 100x analyst targets on top of $8 million that entered during panic, assembled by the builder who took Pepe to $11 billion and now returns with an exchange.

Those early PEPE holders turned a few thousand dollars into generational wealth, and every one of them wishes they bought more. The Pepeto official website shows what the current round costs, and once listing opens that number no longer exists, turning this second chance into a window that either gets used or becomes the regret shaping every trade after.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto leads with more than $8 million raised, SolidProof audit, confirmed Binance listing, and the same Pepe cofounder building with a working exchange.

How do CME SUI futures affect the best crypto to buy now?

Institutional futures bring regulated access to listed tokens, but from listed prices returns take months while presale entries capture listing multiples in one event. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Why is Pepeto considered the best crypto to buy now?

Same cofounder, same 420 trillion supply, zero products reached $11 billion last time, and a working exchange this time means the floor starts where the original peaked.