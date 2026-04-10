A two week ceasefire between the United States and Iran just sent BTC past $72,000 and wiped out $600 million in bearish bets, and the crypto news cycle has not seen a single day shift this much capital since the ETF approvals of 2024.

Pepeto, powered by a former Binance expert on the dev team with more than $8 million raised toward a confirmed Binance listing, kept pulling in new wallets through the entire fear period while everyone else waited.

Crypto News: BTC Breaks $72,000 on Iran Ceasefire and $600 Million in Forced Selling

BTC jumped to $72,700 after President Trump announced a two week ceasefire with Iran, triggering $595 million in crypto forced selling with $427 million coming from bearish positions alone according to CoinDesk. Oil crashed more than 10% to $95 a barrel as the Strait of Hormuz reopened, immediately cooling inflation fears that had capped risk assets for six weeks as reported by MEXC. The ceasefire confirms what the wallets loading Pepeto already knew: the market direction was never in question, only the timing.

Ceasefire Capital, Presale Timing, and the Tokens Defining This Week in Crypto News

Pepeto

With the crypto news confirming that one geopolitical headline moved $600 million in minutes, the signal is clear that capital was waiting for exactly this catalyst to rush back into risk assets. Capital entering Pep\eto is not chasing a bounce, it is locking into an exchange analysts tag at 100x from current levels for structural reasons. The infrastructure is live, and the entry price reflects a project the market has not discovered at scale.

Costless swaps strip the invisible tax from every transaction while the multi chain bridge moves positions across networks without deducting a token, so the holder keeps the full amount. The costless swaps mean every position keeps its full size after the trade, so returns stay with the holder.

The multi chain bridge opens every network without a toll, so the best entry on any chain stays within reach. Holders collect 186% APY through staking alongside their position, and the person who designed the exchange to absorb listing day volume is a former Binance expert on the dev team who built the architecture from inside.

SolidProof reviewed every contract in the system, and over $8 million arriving while the Fear and Greed Index printed single digits reveals capital that is informed, early, and not leaving. With the token priced at $0.000000186, the analyst consensus of 100x to post listing values means the crypto news this week just proved how fast a single catalyst reprices everything, and the listing is that catalyst for this presale.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC trades near $72,000 after pulling back from the $72,700 ceasefire spike, with whales and options traders betting on $80,000 through Deribit call volume according to CoinDesk. Fundstrat’s Tom Lee called the bottom, but from $72,000 and a $1.3 trillion cap, even $80,000 delivers 11% over weeks, a return presale entries turn into listing day multiples.

Chainlink (LINK)

LINK holds $9.00 with Bollinger Bands compressed on the three day chart, a pattern that historically leads to sharp expansion according to CaptainAltcoin. JPMorgan and UBS settlement tests keep LINK relevant, but from $9.00 and a $6 billion cap the distance to a life changing return belongs to entries sitting earlier in the cycle.

Conclusion

Even as the ceasefire sends BTC flying and the crypto news cycle turns bullish for the first time in weeks, the rally from $68,000 to $72,000 only reminds holders how small listed coin moves feel compared to what a presale listing delivers in a single day. Pepeto does not slow down when conditions worsen because the fundamentals get louder in fear: 100x analyst consensus, over $8 million deployed by wallets that bought when selling was popular, and a finished exchange waiting for listing volume.

Today is the day that matters, because the entry available right now does not exist next week, and every person who built wealth in crypto made one choice, they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow. Open the Pepeto official website and see what the next round costs, because that number expires when the Binance listing goes live, and letting one more day pass while headlines confirm the direction turns delay into a loss measured in multiples.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the biggest crypto news this week?

BTC broke $72,000 on the Iran ceasefire, wiping $600 million in bearish bets overnight, while Pepeto presale wallets kept loading through the entire fear period.

How does the ceasefire affect the crypto news outlook?

The ceasefire removed the biggest headwind for risk assets, confirming bullish direction and making presale entries even more valuable before listing opens. Visit the Pepeto official website for details.

Is Pepeto the best way to act on bullish crypto news?

Analysts project 100x from presale to listing prices while BTC at $72,000 targets 11% to $80,000 over weeks, and the confirmed Binance listing removes the timing risk listed coins carry.