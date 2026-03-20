A recent report revealed that 90% of community banks sampled are transacting with Coinbase, with $2.77 flowing to the exchange for every dollar deposited. According to CoinDesk, this represents a massive deposit shift as mainstream banking infrastructure merges with crypto. While bullish on a macro level, the mainstream integration did little to reverse the recent downturn, leading a wave of traders to rotate into presales instead of chasing large caps bleeding from the FOMC selloff.

The regulatory debate around crypto highlights a bigger trend: the market is becoming more complex. As stablecoins, tokenized assets, and new blockchain infrastructures appear, investors face overwhelming amounts of data when evaluating which entry qualifies as the best crypto to buy now. Determining whether a project is legitimate requires analyzing contracts, wallet activity, and market sentiment, all of which takes time most traders do not have.

Pepeto: The Best Crypto To Buy Now Built by the Cofounder Who Proved It Works at $7 Billion

That is the problem Pepeto aims to solve for the entire meme coin sector. PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are three products designed to give the $45 billion meme coin economy its first unified trading infrastructure. Instead of scattering across general purpose platforms, meme coin traders get a single connected ecosystem that handles swapping, bridging, and exchange trading all in one place.

The PEPE cofounder who assembled PEPE from zero into a $7 billion phenomenon directs the entire operation. The SolidProof audit confirms the contract. Over 4 billion tokens burned permanently tighten supply. The 196% staking APY rewards those who commit capital before confirmed exchange listings bring the broader market flooding in. At $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised, Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now because it sits at presale pricing while everything else has already priced in its upside.

The broader trend supports the thesis. Global spending on AI and blockchain infrastructure surpassed $1.5 trillion in 2025 and continues expanding. When the market matures to the point where Layer 2 tokens compete for scraps, the real alpha goes to presale entries that have not yet been discovered by the crowd.

Ethereum Sits at $2,180 as Whales Absorb Dips

According to Bloomberg, Ethereum trades at $2,180 with whale wallets turning parabolic in accumulation. Weekly active addresses hit record levels as network usage grows despite the price stagnation. The $260 billion market cap means a push to $4,000 delivers roughly 80% returns. Strong for large portfolio stability, but not the best crypto to buy now for anyone seeking the kind of returns that create millionaires from modest entries.

Solana Holds $89 as Layer 2 Competition Intensifies

Solana trades at $89 after the FOMC correction. The SEC digital commodity classification provides regulatory clarity, and analyst targets suggest $200 in the bull case. That delivers roughly 2x from current levels. The $48 billion market cap limits the ceiling. Established scaling ecosystems already control large developer communities and liquidity pools. For those evaluating the best crypto to buy now, presale entries at $0.000000186 offer a fundamentally different risk to reward equation.

The Presale Window Closes and It Does Not Reopen

Layer 2 tokens may still chase narratives, but most of that upside is already priced in. The real alpha comes from finding projects before they pump. That is the exact phase Pepeto occupies right now. The PEPE cofounder has done this before. Three products are approaching launch. $8.1 million proves the market agrees. The presale at $0.000000186 will not survive the transition to exchange trading. The best crypto to buy now is the one that still sits at ground floor pricing, and that window is closing fast.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

What is the best crypto to buy now in March 2026?

Pepeto at $0.000000186 with the PEPE cofounder, three products, SolidProof audit, and $8.1 million raised is the best crypto to buy now. Confirmed exchange listings create the catalyst for explosive price discovery from presale pricing.

How does Pepeto compare to Ethereum as the best crypto to buy now?

ETH at $2,180 targets $4,000 for 80% gains. Pepeto at $0.000000186 targets 269x at $0.00005 and 537x at $0.0001. The return differential makes Pepeto the best crypto to buy now for those seeking cycle defining returns.

Why are community banks rushing into Coinbase and how does it affect the best crypto to buy now?

90% of sampled community banks transact with Coinbase, signaling mainstream crypto adoption. This lifts the entire market, but the best crypto to buy now captures the sharpest gains at presale pricing before institutional capital fully reprices every token.

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Sources: CoinDesk | Bloomberg