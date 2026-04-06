Charles Schwab confirmed spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading launches this quarter for 38.9 million clients managing $12 trillion, and the floodgate the market waited years for is opening. The best crypto to buy now conversation shifts the moment this kind of capital gets a direct path in, because the tokens positioned with verified products benefit first.

Pepeto has raised more than $8 million during extreme fear, and Pepe exploded from presale price into billions and the same pattern forming now is why wallets keep buying.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as Schwab Opens $12 Trillion to Spot Crypto Trading

Charles Schwab confirmed spot Bitcoin and Ethereum trading launches in H1 2026 through its banking unit, with a waitlist already live, per CoinDesk. CEO Rick Wurster told Yahoo Finance the rollout starts in Q2. The firm manages $12.2 trillion, making this the largest traditional finance gateway into crypto. When that capital arrives, the best crypto to buy now will be whatever already has verified infrastructure and presale pricing, because post listing entries pay the premium early wallets collected.

BTC Holds, SOL Recovers, and the Presale That Can Change Everything

Pepeto

While the best crypto to buy now lists fill with large caps waiting months for single digit gains, Pepeto is the presale where capital enters before the listing creates the gap that makes early holders wealthy. The code checker reviews every contract before money goes in so capital never touches unaudited tokens, and the network bridge transfers holdings across chains without taking gas.

The mind behind the original Pepe coin leads the project alongside a Binance infrastructure expert who shaped the execution layer, SolidProof verified all smart contracts before the first round of capital arrived during the worst fear period since 2022.

PepetoSwap removes every fee from buying and selling so the entire position stays intact, and the hub covers token review, position entry, and chain rotation from a single location while the rest of the market waits for Schwab to finish onboarding. Pepeto’s cost sits at $0.000000186 with the Binance listing getting closer each day, and 187% APY staking grows allocations while the identical 420 trillion token count that Pepe carried to $11 billion now has working trading products behind it.

The best crypto to buy now is the one where the right investment at the right time changes everything, and Pepeto is the entry where the Pepe pattern is visible again before the crowd confirms what early wallets already acted on.

Pepe exploded from nothing to $11 billion, and the people who acted early made the biggest returns of their lives, and the same signal is forming right now with verified tools behind it.

Bitcoin

BTC holds $69,900 per CoinDesk, down 44% from its $126,198 all time high. Schwab’s $12 trillion client base is the strongest institutional catalyst since ETF approvals, but even a run to $100,000 delivers 43% from here. The best crypto to buy now debate includes BTC for its store of value, but 43% over months cannot match what presale entries produce when the listing does the work.

Solana

SOL trades at $82 per CoinDesk, down 38% in 2026 after the Drift exploit drained $285 million. SOL needs $185 to recover half its losses, and speed at $82 with a damaged DeFi reputation offers recovery returns, not the best crypto to buy now multiplier math that presale to listing entries deliver.

Conclusion

Schwab opening $12 trillion to crypto is the signal that the market goes up from here, and the best crypto to buy now is not the token that benefits after the crowd arrives but the one filling with capital before the listing makes returns real. Pepeto’s more than $8 million raised during fear is the same pattern that Pepe showed before it exploded, and the people who acted on that signal built the biggest returns of the cycle while everyone else watched.

Entering the presale through the Pepeto official website is acting on that same signal before the crowd confirms it, and waiting while the presale fills is how the biggest opportunity of the cycle becomes the one that got away.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

BTC, SOL, and Pepeto lead the list, but only Pepeto offers presale to listing math backed by a SolidProof audit, the Pepe cofounder, and more than $8 million raised during extreme fear.

How does Schwab launching crypto trading affect the market?

Schwab’s $12 trillion opens direct access for 38.9 million clients, boosting BTC and ETH first, but the best crypto to buy now for multiplier returns is the presale that fills before that wave of capital arrives.

Is the Pepeto presale the right entry for this cycle?

The presale closes at listing, and the Pepeto official website is where wallets lock in the cost analysts project could return 100x once exchange trading opens.