CME Group is launching 24/7 crypto futures on May 29 after recording $3 trillion in volume in 2025, and Nasdaq received SEC approval to trade tokenized securities. The institutional infrastructure is no longer a question. The best crypto to buy now is the entry that captures the biggest return from the recovery building under the fear. Bitcoin at $66,470 and Ethereum at $1,980 protect capital, but the presale at $78 million valuation with a Binance listing approaching is where multiplier math lives.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Institutional Infrastructure Goes Permanent as CME and Nasdaq Expand

CME Group announced 24/7 crypto futures starting May 29, 2026 after $3 trillion in notional volume in 2025, per BeInCrypto. Average daily volume reached 407,200 contracts in 2026, up 46% from last year. The Fear and Greed Index reads 10 while addresses holding more than 100 BTC grew 0.4% during the sell off per CoinDesk, proving whale wallets are buying the fear retail is selling.

Best Crypto to Buy Now and the Presale That Towers Over Large Cap Returns

Pepeto: The Meme Exchange With Real Tools and a Cofounder Who Already Built $7 Billion

Pepeto is more than a meme coin. It runs on an Ethereum compatible exchange with zero fee trading through PepetoSwap and a risk scoring system that checks every contract before your capital connects, forming the foundation of a project built for lasting demand. The presale has already collected more than $8 million with each round filling faster as the Binance listing approaches, showing strong and growing interest from wallets entering at every stage.

The cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and took it to a $7 billion market cap with zero products is now building the exchange the meme market has been missing. At $0.000000186 per token with 420 trillion total supply, the math from presale to the market cap Pepe reached is over 150x, and the exchange tools create a reason for demand to keep growing after launch instead of fading between viral waves. SolidProof completed the audit before the presale opened, and a former Binance expert on the dev team is pushing the exchange toward launch.

Staking at 192% APY rewards the wallets already inside while the broader market debates whether the bottom is in. The best crypto to buy now combines meme culture with real trading tools, and Pepeto is the project delivering both at a valuation that makes the return math impossible for large caps to match. The presale price increases with every stage, and the Pepeto listing will close this entry permanently.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin trades near $66,470 with a $1.4 trillion market cap after bouncing from $69,000 support. The $14.16 billion options expiry on March 27 has max pain at $75,000. BTC remains the safest large cap entry, but the distance from $66,470 to a life changing return takes years of macro cooperation.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum sits at $1,980, down 57% from its August 2025 peak of $4,953. BlackRock’s staked ETH ETF pulled $254 million in its first week on Nasdaq. Standard Chartered projects $40,000 by the end of the decade, but from $1,980 that target requires years and network upgrades that have not yet launched.

Best Crypto to Buy Now Points to the Entry Where the Math Changes Everything

The best crypto to buy now is not the largest or the oldest. It is the one where the valuation, the team, and the listing timeline all line up at the same moment. That combination of meme energy and real exchange tools on the Ethereum blockchain is why the wallets entering every stage are linked to addresses that held major positions through multiple cycles. These holders built wealth by recognizing infrastructure early, and the scale of their entries tells you what they expect from this exchange once the Binance listing opens it to the full market. The Pepeto official website is where those entries are being made right now, and the gap between acting today and watching from the outside after the listing is the distance between the positions this cycle celebrates and the decisions it regrets.

Visit Pepeto official website and secure the best crypto to buy now before the listing closes the presale window permanently.

FAQ

What is the best crypto to buy now in March 2026?

Pepeto combines zero fee trading, a risk scorer, and the Pepe cofounder at a $78 million valuation with a Binance listing approaching, making it the strongest presale entry available.

Does the best crypto to buy now change during extreme fear?

Extreme fear historically marks the strongest entry points, and Pepeto’s $8 million raised while the index reads 10 proves committed capital is flowing through the Pepeto official website.

Is Pepeto better than large caps right now?

BTC and ETH protect capital, but Pepeto at presale pricing offers 150x math to proven market cap levels that large caps at trillion dollar valuations cannot deliver.