BTC funding rates have stayed negative for 46 straight days, a streak last seen after the FTX crash before the bottom formed. The ETH/BTC ratio bounced from 2026 lows, a sign that capital rotates back into risk.

The best crypto to buy now depends on where the biggest return sits before the turn confirms, and Pepeto created by the cofounder behind the original Pepe coin with $9 million raised and a Binance listing confirmed is the entry nobody priced in.

BTC Funding Rates Flash 46 Day Bottom Signal as ETH Ratio Bounces From 2026 Lows

BTC touched $76,000 this week before pulling back to $74,300 on CoinDesk, and 46 days of negative funding on Binance perpetuals signal crowded shorts. K33 Research notes that every previous setup like this marked an attractive entry. The ETH/BTC ratio hit its highest since January as Ethereum added 284,000 users in Q1. The best crypto to buy now delivers the biggest return before the crowd confirms the bottom.

Tokens Positioned for the Turn as Bottom Signals Stack Up and Presale Capital Builds

Pepeto

The market always pays the most to people who bought when nobody else would, and every recovery starts with entries made during fear. Pepeto was built for that window, with a contract scanner that rates every token for risk before capital moves so dangerous projects get caught before any loss happens.

The bridge transfers tokens between networks without any fees, keeping the full position intact no matter which chain holds it. Both tools run inside one live system, not promised for a date that keeps sliding.

How many tokens actually deliver working products at presale price? Pepeto sells at $0.0000001864 with every tool live, and early buyers earn 183% APY through staking, which keeps them committed while the listing date gets closer.

Capital surpassed $9 million in the presale while fear kept most buyers away, proving smart money already calculated the outcome. SolidProof cleared every contract before a dollar entered, the team carries Binance experience, and the cofounder took the original Pepe coin from nothing to $11 billion with no working product and an identical 420 trillion supply.

The original Pepe was cheap before it exploded, and those who entered when nobody believed built real wealth. Millions entering this presale during fear means those wallets expect the same result, and the presale price ends the day the listing starts. Returns projected at 100x to 300x tell the full story, and the wallets that entered during fear needed nothing more than the numbers.

Bitcoin (BTC)

BTC holds above $74,000 on CoinDesk after a failed breakout past $76,000 earlier this week. The longest negative funding streak since the FTX crash creates squeeze conditions that favor buyers. BTC remains 25% below its October 2025 peak near $100,000, and recovery returns about 35%. The best crypto to buy now for large cap safety is BTC, but the math from $74,000 cannot match what a presale delivers before a confirmed listing.

Solana (SOL)

SOL holds near $84.91 on CoinGecko after ETF assets crossed $1 billion. The token remains 64% below its peak of $230, and reaching that level returns roughly 2.7x. Strong fundamentals back SOL, but the best crypto to buy now for maximum returns before a listing is the one priced below any comparable project with a confirmed exchange date.

Conclusion

The best crypto to buy now sits where bottom signals, presale math, and a proven founder meet at one entry. The market pays the most to the earliest believers, and this window replaces one that closed when the original Pepe left presale price. Those who entered Pepe when nobody believed built real wealth, and $9 million flowing into Pepeto during fear means those wallets see the same outcome forming.

Entering the Pepeto presale now is the same move at the same stage, because the same cofounder and a confirmed Binance listing back a token the market has not caught up to. Check the Pepeto official website to understand why the best crypto to buy now will not stay at presale price once the listing arrives.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the 46 day negative funding signal mean for the best crypto to buy now?

It means shorts are crowded and a squeeze is forming. The best crypto to buy now delivers the biggest return before the reversal drives prices higher.

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

Pepeto stands out because the cofounder behind the original Pepe coin created it with verified tools, a Binance listing confirmed, and $9 million raised while fear dominated the market.

Why is Pepeto the top presale pick during the bottom signal?

Capital crossing $9 million during fear proves conviction. The Pepeto official website reveals verified tools and a confirmed listing that no comparable presale at this entry price can match.