Strategy just added $1 billion in BTC to bring holdings past 780,000 coins, and that corporate buying at a price below their own average tells the market which direction money is pointing. The best crypto to buy now depends on whether the goal is preservation or multiplication, and the answer changes when a presale backed by a confirmed Binance listing sits at the ground floor.

Pepeto has a live exchange platform with zero fee trading and a contract scanner, built by the architect behind the first Pepe coin, with over $8 million committed during fear.

Best Crypto to Buy Now After Strategy Adds $1 Billion in BTC to a 780K Coin Treasury

Strategy disclosed on April 13 that it purchased 13,927 BTC for $1 billion at an average of $71,902 per coin, pushing total holdings to 780,897 BTC worth approximately $59 billion, according to CoinDesk and Bloomberg. The purchase was funded entirely through preferred stock sales. When the largest corporate holder on Earth buys below their own cost basis of $75,577, it confirms the best crypto to buy now is still the one with the widest gap between current price and what comes next.

Top Digital Entries Shaping the Next Move This April

Pepeto

Strategy buying $1 billion in BTC below their average proves the biggest hands see value here, but BTC at $71,000 needs a 2x just to revisit its October high. Pepeto sits at a completely different starting point because the distance from presale to listing is where multiplication happens.

Entering a project where the exchange already operates is the most direct route from wallet to a 100x or 1000x return. That setup is nearly impossible to find in a cycle this crowded, and Pepeto delivers it because every tool is live and the Binance listing is approaching. PepetoSwap executes trades at zero fees, and the risk scorer scans every contract before a purchase goes through, so capital entering the exchange sits behind a wall of verification. The 184% APY staking builds a compounding bonus while holders wait.

That protection matters because the best crypto to buy now is the one that guards money going in while multiplying it on the way out. The exchange platform holds everything together after the newest update, faster and cleaner than any earlier version. The architect behind the first Pepe coin brought that token to $11 billion with nothing but a community, and now that same mind built an exchange giving holders real products to stand on.

That foundation separates a token that survives listing day from one that fades the week after. And when the Binance listing opens and volume hits, analysts project 100x to 1000x returns for wallets that entered at $0.000000186 while the presale was still live. Over $8 million committed during fear shows informed capital already calculated the outcome, and the best crypto to buy now is the one where following those wallets captures the returns before the listing price replaces the entry.

BTC

BTC trades near $74,600 after Strategy added $1 billion to a treasury now holding 780,897 coins according to CoinDesk. The all time high sits at $126,198 from October 2025, which means a full recovery still requires a near 2x from here. Corporate buying confirms the floor is real, but from a $1.4 trillion cap the kind of percentage gain that reshapes a portfolio takes years, not the days a presale to listing event compresses into one moment.

ETH

ETH holds near $2,380 with an $84 billion cap according to CoinGecko. Bearish shorts lost $430 million last week as ETH jumped 7% in one session, and spot ETF inflows finally point in the same direction as the price. Resistance at $2,400 needs to break before the next leg opens, but even a clean move to $3,000 delivers roughly 36% from here. The best crypto to buy now for percentage returns still lives below large cap charts.

Conclusion

When Strategy puts $1 billion below their own average cost, the signal says BTC has a floor, but not the multiplication that early holders chase. Over $8 million committed during fear proves smart money already calculated the outcome on the Pepeto official website, because those wallets moved while the market was still deciding.

Early Pepe holders who followed whale movements all say they almost missed it and wish they committed more. That same signal flashes now with verified tools behind it, and entering the best crypto to buy now presale before the listing is how that story gets written again instead of becoming the one that slipped away.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

BTC and ETH offer large cap stability, but the best crypto to buy now for the highest percentage return is Pepeto at presale pricing before the confirmed Binance listing.

Why is Pepeto considered among the best crypto to buy now?

Pepeto runs a live exchange with zero fee trading and a contract scanner verified by SolidProof, with over $8 million committed by wallets that saw the Binance listing confirmation.

How does Pepeto compare to BTC and ETH?

BTC and ETH need months to deliver meaningful returns from trillion dollar caps, but holders on the Pepeto official website collect tokens at a presale floor the listing removes in one move.