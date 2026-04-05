The debate about which entry leads this cycle is already settled by the capital that flowed in, and the search for the best crypto to buy now confirms what the numbers decided. The Labor Department proposed a rule routing 401k retirement money into crypto for the first time, opening capital that has never touched digital assets.

Meanwhile, Pepeto has a working exchange with more than $8 million raised during extreme fear and a confirmed Binance listing, and the strongest entry right now is where zero products reached $7 billion and more tools logically means more.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: 401k Crypto Rule and Memecore Flipping SHIB Reshape the Market

The U.S. Labor Department proposed a rule that could allow 401k retirement plans to include crypto allocations, opening a pipeline from the $7.7 trillion retirement market directly into digital assets. CoinDesk reported that the rule would let plan sponsors offer approved crypto options alongside traditional investments.

CoinGape confirmed that Memecore flipped SHIB to become the second largest meme coin by market cap this week, proving that capital rotation inside the meme sector is accelerating and the best crypto to buy now sits at the intersection of culture and utility where the next wave of retirement and retail capital will land.

Leading Digital Assets, Pepeto Exchange Products, and the Math That Settles the Debate

Pepeto

The best crypto to buy now conversation circles large caps grinding through drawdowns, but placing capital into a working exchange during fear is the fastest way to a 100x return. That entry barely exists in 2026, but it is the Pepeto proposition and why more than $8 million entered during extreme fear.

PepetoSwap executes trades at zero fees, keeping positions intact without a percentage going to the platform. The cross chain bridge moves tokens between networks at zero cost, delivering full balances without charges. Staking at 187% APY compounds while the presale fills, growing positions before the Binance listing. The same creator who took the original Pepe coin with 420 trillion supply to $7 billion with zero products built this exchange, and a SolidProof audit verified every contract.

The original Pepe turned small entries into fortunes with nothing behind it, and more tools logically reaches more, making Pepeto the best crypto to buy now for wallets doing the math. Analysts project 100x or higher because the entry at $0.000000186 carries a gap XRP at $1.30 and BNB at $593 cannot offer. The debate is settled by the capital that entered during fear, and the listing confirms what those wallets calculated.

XRP

XRP trades at $1.30 as of April 5, 2026, down 64% from $3.65 after six consecutive red months despite seven spot ETFs drawing $1.44 billion. Kraken data shows the CLARITY Act markup this month as the key catalyst. A rally to $1.50 delivers 15% and depends on a bill that has not passed, while a stall could push XRP toward $1.15 instead.

BNB

BNB sits at $593 as of April 5, 2026, down 57% from $1,375 while the Maxwell Upgrade improves scalability. Investing.com data shows BNB holding $583 support with resistance at $616. A move to $650 delivers 10% and waits for a breakout that has failed at the same level three times this quarter.

Conclusion

The best crypto to buy now debate is settled by what happened when the Fear and Greed Index hit 9 and more than $8 million entered a presale backed by exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing.

The original Pepe coin reached $7 billion with zero products behind it, and Pepeto built by the same creator now has an exchange running, which logically means the ceiling sits above what zero tools achieved. The Pepeto official website is where the capital landed from wallets that calculated this math before the 401k rule makes digital assets accessible to millions of retirement accounts.

XRP could rally 15% if a bill passes and BNB could add 10% if resistance breaks, but both ask for months and unconfirmed conditions while the listing delivers in one event. Entering the presale now while the entry exists is how the return gets captured, and missing it while retirement capital enters the market through the door the Labor Department just opened could be the decision that this entire cycle is remembered by.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto to buy now in April 2026?

The best crypto to buy now combines working tools with confirmed listing potential, and Pepeto with $8 million raised during fear and a Binance listing fits that definition.

How does the 401k crypto rule affect the market?

The Labor Department rule opens $7.7 trillion in retirement capital to crypto, potentially driving demand into presale entries positioned before the wave of new capital arrives.

Should investors consider Pepeto alongside XRP and BNB?

XRP and BNB offer 10% to 15% recovery plays while Pepeto targets listing returns from one event. Visit the Pepeto official website before the presale window closes.