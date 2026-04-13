SpaceX holds $603 million in BTC through 8,285 tokens in Coinbase Prime custody, and the best crypto to buy in 2026 comes down to which entry carries the biggest distance to its catalyst.

BTC trades at $72,363 after losing 20% this year, DOGE holds $0.09 with Musk stepping away from the government efficiency department, and the wallets making the real move are filling a presale that skips both charts. Pepeto has crossed the $8.8 million mark during a Fear and Greed reading of 16 with a confirmed Binance listing and the same mind that built PEPE to $11 billion behind the project.

Best Crypto to Buy in 2026 After SpaceX Reveals $603 Million BTC Position

SpaceX holds 8,285 BTC worth $603 million in Coinbase Prime custody, one of the largest corporate positions outside Strategy, according to CoinDesk.

Coinbase was named custodian for Morgan Stanley’s MSBT bitcoin trust, signaling institutional infrastructure keeps expanding even as BTC sits 45% below its all time high. The Fear and Greed index reads 16, and the best crypto to buy in 2026 signal is which entry offers the biggest gap before its next catalyst.

Presale Leaders and Large Caps During Fear

Pepeto

While market reports track how much BTC the largest companies hold, Pepeto is assembling the cross chain platform that gives meme coin holders the tools those corporate treasuries will never offer retail wallets. The bridge connects chains for free so capital moves to the best opportunity without losing value, and PepetoSwap charges nothing per trade so every dollar stays in position from entry to exit. The best crypto to buy in 2026 starts with what already works, and every contract on this platform passed a full SolidProof audit that any wallet can verify.

The platform operates regardless of BTC price because the confirmed Binance listing is the only event that matters. The same mind that built the original Pepe coin to $11 billion with 420 trillion tokens and zero exchange products assembled this with working tools Pepe never had.

The presale has crossed the $8.8 million mark with tokens at $0.000000186, and that capital arriving during a Fear reading of 16 proves wallets that calculated the outcome, not speculators chasing a bounce.

Holders earn 184% APY staking while the listing approaches, compounding returns daily. Analysts project 100x once the listing opens, and the best crypto to buy in 2026 will be settled by who entered before trading started.

BTC

BTC trades at $72,363, down 45% from its October 2025 all time high of $126,198, according to CoinGecko. SpaceX and Strategy hold billions, yet the token dropped 20% year to date. Analysts target $88,000 as the next trigger, offering roughly 27% from here. For those searching the best crypto to buy in 2026, BTC’s $1.4 trillion market cap limits the kind of returns a presale entry delivers through one listing event.

DOGE

DOGE sits at $0.09 after Elon Musk confirmed the government efficiency department shuts down by July 4, removing the most visible public figure tied to the coin, according to OpenPR.

A recovery to $0.15 offers roughly 67% from current levels, but the timeline depends on retail sentiment that has not returned. The best crypto to buy in 2026 math favors a presale with a confirmed catalyst over a meme coin waiting for its mascot to come back.

Conclusion

The wallets buying Pepeto right now are the ones set to collect the biggest returns when the listing arrives, and early DOGE holders who turned $2,000 entries into generational wealth in 2021 all say the same thing: they wish they bought more when nobody else believed. The same setup is forming around Pepeto now, where capital builds during extreme fear and a confirmed Binance listing sits as the event that separates presale wallets from everyone who reads about them later.

The Pepeto official website is where that second chance exists right now, and entering the presale before the listing opens is how to own the returns instead of watching them from the outside. Missing it could be the worst call of this cycle, because the presale price disappears permanently when trading opens and the best crypto to buy in 2026 window closes forever.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the best crypto to buy in 2026?

Pepeto leads with over $8.8 million raised, a confirmed Binance listing, 100x projections, and the same Pepe cofounder behind the project.

How does SpaceX holding BTC affect the market?

The $603 million position shows corporate conviction in BTC, but the token still sits 45% below its high with limited near term return math.

Is Pepeto worth entering during extreme fear?

Over $8.8 million entered during a reading of 16, following the pattern where fear entries produced the biggest returns, details on the Pepeto official website.