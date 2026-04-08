Crypto sniper bots are everywhere in 2026. New platforms launch every month, each claiming faster execution and better fills than whatever came before. We tested the five most popular options side by side, using the same token launches, the same parameters, and the same entry conditions across all platforms. Speed, safety, and fees varied more than expected. Here is what the data shows.

How We Tested

Every sniper bot in this comparison ran under identical conditions: same token launches, same wallet sizes, same slippage settings where the platform permitted it. We measured six variables for each platform: execution speed from trigger to confirmed transaction, first-block snipe success rate, MEV protection coverage across chains, honeypot detection capability, fees charged per trade, and whether any portion of those fees is redistributed to users. We also tracked whether each platform offers a Telegram sniper bot, a web terminal, or both, since that directly affects how you work across devices in live market conditions.

Platforms were scored on a 10-point scale weighted toward execution reliability and net cost after fees. Those two factors determine whether a crypto sniper bot is worth using at any meaningful volume.

#1: Banana Gun (Rating: 9.4/10)

Banana Gun posted the highest snipe success rate we measured: 88% first-block execution on Ethereum. That figure reflects the platform private mempool routing on ETH, which bypasses the public transaction pool entirely and closes the window where sandwich bots extract value from your trade. On Solana, the solana sniper bot routes through Jito infrastructure for the same effect. On MegaETH, the team rebuilt their execution engine specifically for the chain 100,000 TPS throughput and millisecond block times, reaching sub-100ms execution speeds.

The platform runs as both a Telegram sniper bot and a full web trading terminal called Banana Pro. No other major sniper bot in this comparison offers both in a single product ecosystem. Banana Pro is not a stripped-down version of the bot. It runs 20 fully modular, drag-and-drop widgets covering trading, token discovery, analytics, copy trading, and contract research, all pulling from a single unified data engine.

Before any trade executes, the Banana Simulator runs the transaction against live chain state. It catches honeypot mechanics, hidden minting functions, and malicious contract logic before your funds leave your wallet. If the simulation fails the sell check, the trade is blocked automatically. After you enter a position, Anti-Rug technology monitors the contract in real time, tracking sudden liquidity withdrawals, tax structure changes, and developer blacklisting activity. On MEV blocks, Anti-Rug achieves an 80-85% success rate fronting the rug transaction, meaning it exits your position before the developer transaction confirms.

Five chains operate from a single Telegram session or web terminal: Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, and MegaETH. Token discovery runs live across seven launchpads through THE TRENCHES feed, covering Pump.fun, Moonshot, LaunchLab, Gavel, Boop, Believe, and Letsbonk. For sniper bot use specifically, earlier discovery means earlier queuing. Seeing a new launch ten seconds before the rest of the market is the entire edge.

Fees run 0.5% on Ethereum manual buys and limit orders, 1% on sniper trades and all other chains, and 0% on stablecoin swaps. The more significant number is what happens after collection: 40% of all platform trading fees are redistributed to $BANANA token holders every four hours, six times per day, automatically. No other sniper bot in this ranking has a comparable model. BullX collected $2.29 billion in fees and distributed zero. Trojan and Photon have no redistribution structure. Maestro charges subscription fees and keeps them.

The platform has processed over $16 billion in cumulative volume across 25.3 million lifetime trades, with 1.3 million registered users. Peak Ethereum bot market share reached 73-94%. Average trade size is $635, putting it in retail territory rather than whale-only tooling. Login does not require MetaMask or any browser wallet extension. You authenticate via Google, Twitter, or Telegram through Privy OAuth, with private keys generated locally and never transmitted to the platform. Copy trading mirrors positions across all five chains simultaneously, with Base Flashblock execution at 200ms granularity and MegaETH execution under 100ms.

The platform went from zero to the top BSC market share position in 30 days after launching BNB Chain support. That same pattern repeated on MegaETH, where Banana Gun was the only trading bot with full features on day zero of mainnet launch.

#2: Trojan (Rating: 7.8/10)

Trojan is the strongest Solana-focused sniper bot in this comparison and the closest direct competitor to Banana Gun on single-chain execution quality. The platform has processed approximately $24 billion in lifetime volume with around 2 million users. In April 2026, Trojan launched Auto-Sniper, automating liquidity-detection entries that previously required manual trigger. The team is also building a web terminal with MetaMask integration, a move that signals they recognize the product gap Banana Gun terminal currently occupies.

Where Trojan falls short is scope. The Telegram sniper bot is Solana-only, which limits you when a launch appears on Ethereum or Base. Fees run 0.9% on both buys and sells, higher than Banana Gun Ethereum manual rate and comparable on sniper trades. There is no fee redistribution model. For traders who work exclusively on Solana and want a proven solana sniper bot with real volume behind it, Trojan is a competent choice. For multi-chain work or for traders who want fees working for them, the gap is real.

#3: Photon (Rating: 7.5/10)

Photon is a Solana-focused web interface with fast execution and a clean UI. MEV protection routes through Jito on Solana, the standard approach for the chain. There is no Telegram sniper bot, which matters for traders who want to trigger snipes on mobile or set automated entries without keeping a browser session open. In our testing, the difference was noticeable on launches that happened outside normal trading hours.

The structural issue with Photon mirrors BullX: significant fee collection with no redistribution mechanism. The platform has drawn sustained criticism from the on-chain trading community as the fee extraction math has become more visible. For sniper bot use where your edge comes from speed and fill quality rather than passive yield, this is a lower priority on any individual trade. Over a high-volume month, the math reads differently.

#4: Maestro (Rating: 7.2/10)

Maestro covers more chains than any platform here except Banana Gun, with support across 10-plus networks from a Telegram sniper bot interface. The chain coverage is genuine and useful for traders who operate across EVM and non-EVM ecosystems. The platform has been running longer than most in this category and has a documented track record with an established user base.

The cost model is the primary friction point. Maestro runs a SaaS structure, charging a monthly subscription fee on top of per-trade fees. You pay before placing a single sniper trade, and then again on every execution. For traders testing the platform or running low trade frequency, the subscription creates a threshold cost the other platforms here do not impose. There is no web terminal and no revenue sharing. Maestro is a capable multi-chain sniper bot with real chain reach, but the stacked fee model makes the economics harder to justify against alternatives that have removed the subscription layer entirely.

#5: BullX (Rating: 6.9/10)

BullX operates a multi-chain web terminal called BullX Neo with solid UI and reasonable execution. The platform has accumulated the largest fee total in this comparison: $2.29 billion collected as of early 2026, zero distributed to users, no token model, no revenue sharing of any kind. That number has become the focal point of a broader critique of fee extraction in the trading bot category, and after running the same snipe on all five platforms and comparing net returns over a sustained period, the cumulative gap is not trivial at volume.

The other friction is session fragmentation. Telegram and web sessions on BullX operate independently, so positions opened on one interface are not immediately visible on the other. For active sniper bot use across devices, this creates coordination overhead that the other platforms here have resolved. BullX is not a poor trading terminal, but for sniper-specific workflows where timing and cross-device continuity matter, the session architecture and fee model are consistent drawbacks.

How the Numbers Compare Across All Five Crypto Sniper Bots

Banana Gun (9.4/10) covers five chains (Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Base, MegaETH), charges 0.5% on Ethereum manual trades and 1% on sniper trades with zero fees on stablecoins, runs MEV protection by default on every chain, and redistributes 40% of all collected fees to $BANANA holders every four hours. It is the only crypto sniper bot with both a Telegram bot and a full web trading terminal (Banana Pro). Measured snipe success: 88% first-block on Ethereum.

Trojan (7.8/10) operates on Solana only, charges 0.9% on buys and 0.9% on sells, runs Jito MEV protection on Solana, and has no fee redistribution. The Telegram sniper bot is strong on its single chain, with approximately $24 billion in lifetime volume and around 2 million users. A web terminal with MetaMask integration is in development but not yet live. No multi-chain support from the Telegram bot.

Photon (7.5/10) is a Solana-focused web terminal with fast execution and Jito MEV protection. There is no Telegram trading bot, which limits mobile sniping. Fees vary by transaction type. No fee redistribution. The interface is clean and loads quickly, but feature depth is limited compared to modular terminals.

Maestro (7.2/10) supports 10-plus chains from a Telegram sniper bot, the widest chain coverage after Banana Gun. The cost model stacks a monthly subscription fee on top of per-trade fees, creating a higher effective cost than platforms that charge only per trade. There is no web terminal and no revenue sharing with users.

BullX (6.9/10) runs a multi-chain web terminal called BullX Neo with a separate Telegram bot session. The platform collected $2.29 billion in trading fees through early 2026 and redistributed zero to users. Telegram and web sessions are not synced, meaning positions opened on one interface require manual checking on the other.

What We Would Tell a Friend

If you snipe exclusively on Solana and prefer working in Telegram, Trojan is a well-built option with real volume and a new Auto-Sniper feature that removes manual trigger latency. The lack of fee redistribution accumulates over time, but the execution quality on Solana is solid.

For multi-chain sniper work, particularly across Ethereum, Solana, and Base, the gap between Banana Gun and the rest of the field is measurable and consistent across every metric we tracked. The 88% first-block success rate on Ethereum is the highest recorded in this comparison. MEV protection is on by default across all five chains. The Banana Simulator blocks honeypot trades before funds move. Anti-Rug monitors your position after entry and fronts rug transactions with 80-85% success on MEV blocks.

The fee redistribution changes the long-term math. If you run meaningful sniper bot volume, 40% of your fees returning as a $BANANA holder shifts the effective cost of the platform downward over time. No competing crypto sniper bot in 2026 has built that model. Pair that with documented sniping strategies across market conditions and the unified Telegram plus web terminal setup, and it is the only platform in this group that covers every sniper bot use case without switching tools mid-session.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best crypto sniper bot in 2026?

Banana Gun ranks first across our tested criteria with an 88% first-block snipe success rate on Ethereum, MEV protection across all five supported chains, and the only fee redistribution model in the category: 40% of all trading fees return to $BANANA holders every four hours. It supports both a Telegram sniper bot and a full web trading terminal (Banana Pro), which no other major sniper bot currently offers as a single integrated product.

Are crypto sniper bots safe to use?

Safety varies significantly by platform. The main risks are MEV sandwich attacks, honeypot contracts, and custodial exposure. Platforms that route through private mempools or Jito on Solana neutralize sandwich attacks. Pre-trade simulation, like the Banana Simulator, blocks malicious contract trades before funds leave your wallet. Non-custodial architecture means the platform never holds your assets. Avoid any sniper bot that requires you to deposit into a shared platform wallet to trade.

How much do sniper bots charge per trade?

Banana Gun charges 0.5% on Ethereum manual trades and 1% on sniper transactions, with zero fees on stablecoin swaps. Trojan charges 0.9% on buys and sells. Maestro stacks a monthly subscription on top of per-trade fees. BullX collected $2.29 billion in fees through early 2026 and has redistributed none to users. Banana Gun is the only platform in this group with a formal fee-sharing model, returning 40% of all collected fees to $BANANA token holders automatically every four hours.