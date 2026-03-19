Ripple just acquired a payments company in Australia to secure an Australian Financial Services License, expanding its already impressive global regulatory collection. Ripple’s quiet moves as one of the most licensed crypto operations in the world could improve XRP’s long term outlook.

However, XRP will need further regulatory tailwinds to deliver meaningful returns for retail traders who do not have millions to invest. As such, Pepeto, the best crypto presale with exchange listings approaching, has far more immediate upside potential. With $8.1 million raised during a bear market and 269x return potential at $0.00005, the window to enter is measured in hours, not weeks.

Ripple expands its regulatory reach globally

Ripple announced its acquisition of a payments company in Australia, giving it access to an Australian Financial Services License that is set to become mandatory for crypto companies operating in the country. The move fits Ripple’s established pattern of collecting payments licenses across territories and securing regulatory approval worldwide.

According to CoinDesk, Bitcoin dropped to $69,000 on March 19 as inflation fears and geopolitical tensions triggered a broad sell off. The Fear and Greed Index fell to 23.

Fortune reported that Bitcoin was at $72,483 on March 18 before declining. Ethereum fell to $2,193 on March 19 while whale wallets accumulated 4,200 BTC during the correction.

Best crypto presale and best altcoins in March 2026

Pepeto: The best crypto presale positioned for massive returns

XRP’s price outlook is pointing upwards, but even if it doubles from here, you are looking at a 2X on a token that needs billions in fresh capital just to move. The best crypto presale offers a completely different tier of returns.

Compare that to Pepeto at $0.000000186 where a conservative move to $0.00005 represents a 269x return, the kind of math that turns a large presale position into generational wealth overnight.

Even if you ignore the pricing, $8.1 million raised during a bear market from investors who did their research confirms that this is the best crypto presale because the utility is real: PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are all close to launch.

The PEPE cofounder behind this built a coin worth $7 billion, the smart contract is audited by SolidProof, over 4 billion tokens are burned, and staking at 196% APY is locking supply fast. People who wait even a few hours in this market miss the entries that create millionaires.

XRP: Is XRP preparing a bigger move?

XRP held near $1.42 on March 19 after the broader correction pushed prices lower across the board. The short term outlook does not expect massive moves. Closing above $1.49 would open a path toward $1.61 and then the descending channel line. Clearing that would signal a genuine trend change. Yet the bearish scenario is also viable with a break below $1.27. For retail traders, XRP needs billions just to double. The best crypto presale at $0.000000186 offers the kind of math that XRP simply cannot match.

BNB: Is BNB targeting $700?

BNB slid to around $635 on March 19 during the broad market correction. The next immediate target is $670, a level where sellers will start cashing out. If the price survives, BNB will move toward $730. However, rejection at current levels will keep BNB range bound, and if $500 support breaks, the downtrend could extend. BNB is solid but at a $90 billion market cap, the explosive returns the best crypto presale at $0.000000186 can deliver are simply not available here.

Final thoughts: Do not let this window close

Ripple collecting licenses is bullish for XRP, and BNB’s burn mechanics are strong. But neither is the best crypto presale because neither offers ground floor pricing before exchange listings. Investors who let this presale close without buying large positions will spend the rest of 2026 watching Pepeto climb on exchanges and telling the same story every late buyer tells: I knew, but I waited one day too long.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the best crypto presale right now? Pepeto at $0.000000186 with $8.1 million raised and three exchange products approaching launch.

How does Pepeto compare to XRP for returns? XRP needs billions to double. Pepeto offers 269x potential at $0.00005 from presale pricing.

What are key BNB levels? BNB targets $670 but needs to hold above $500 support. Pepeto offers ground floor pricing before listings.