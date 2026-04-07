We tell you how crypto exchange development companies, such as How Merehead, Openware, and SoluLab are simplifying and accelerate exit on market crypto exchanges and help startups. Explore our comparison of the top 10 companies and learn about the key launch considerations.

Best Crypto Exchange Development Companies for Startups in 2026

We tell you how crypto exchange development companies, such as How Merehead, Openware, and SoluLab are simplifying and accelerate exit on market crypto exchanges and help startups. Explore our comparison of the top 10 companies and learn about the key launch considerations.

Why Startups Need Specialized Crypto Exchange Development Partners

The main problems that such companies solve are: the fastest possible market entry + high efficiency with a limited initial budget.

Budget Constraints and MVP Strategy

Startups often face financial constraints (lack of resources for custom full-stack development) and expertise (lack of knowledge in blockchain, security, AML/KYC, and so on). Development companies, on the other hand, offer an MVP strategy—a minimum viable product with basic modules for testing the idea and initial users, with minimal costs and risks, as there’s no need to deploy a full-stack exchange, and the ability to scale further.

Speed to Market vs Scalability

To ensure a fast time to market while maintaining scalability, it is important to combine:

Using ready-made modules/components/standard APIs. Scalable architecture: microservices + modular design + support for multiple blockchain networks (optional).

Criteria for Selecting Startup-Friendly Development Companies

Choosing the right partner guarantees: optimal use of resources + quick launch of the base product + architectural flexibility for growth + confidence in technical support after the release.

Cost Efficiency and MVP Focus Flexibility and Customization

To reduce costs, it’s important for a company to be able to provide white-label solutions and ready-made modules. The ability to implement an MVP strategy is also crucial.

Post-Launch Support

After launch, it’s helpful to have technical support, regular updates, and system monitoring. This includes bug fixes, security updates, and stable operation under increased load.

Top Crypto Exchange Development Companies for Startups

1. Merehead

Merehead is a blockchain software development company focused on the fintech sector. It specializes in creating scalable, flexible, and commercially oriented crypto platforms: CEX, DEX, P2P solutions, DeFi, and more. We offer both white-label solutions and unique projects with deep customization (suitable for launching HPTS, CEX + DEX hybrids, and crypto exchanges with complex strategies).

Key benefits: High scalability + Focus on individual projects + Ability to deliver high performance + Fast time to market.

What Merehead offers startups:

Turnkey white-label crypto exchanges and development from scratch: ready-made functionality for launching CEX (spot, margin, and futures), DEX, P2P, and hybrid models with full branding and UI/UX customization. Microservice architecture + high fault tolerance. Blockchain & trading ecosystem: crypto wallets, APIs for liquidity, and integrations with external services. Security integration (2FA, DDoS protection), fiat gateways, and AML/KYC mechanisms End-to-end support : from strategic consulting and MVP design to launch, testing, and maintenance. Important: we offer jurisdiction selection and project adaptation to regulatory requirements, marketing strategy selection, and documentation assistance.

2. Openware

Openware is a software development company for crypto exchanges. They offer ready-made template solutions with limited customization options. They are best known for their OpenDAX Aurora platform.

What does it offer to startups:

Ready-made exchange software: a modular, turnkey exchange platform, including a trading engine, UI/UX, and liquidity integrations. The interface is customizable. Integrations : fiat gateways, KYC/AML, custody services, liquidity providers. Post-launch support: training and technical support.

Important: the platform is designed for a ready-made solution, so startups will have to work with the existing architecture. Customization is limited.

3. AppDupe

AppDupe is an international blockchain and Web3 solutions development company offering white-label products and customization for crypto startups. The company focuses on turnkey solutions.

What does it offer to startups:

Ready-made white-label exchanges : template platforms for CEX, AMM/DEX, and P2P exchanges with basic trading logic and functionality. Integrations and features : KYC/AML support, multi-currency trading, etc. Post-launch support: maintenance, testing, and customization of solutions to meet project needs.

4. SoluLab

SoluLab is a Web3 and blockchain solutions development company. Our expertise ranges from CEX/DEX to wallets and Web3 integrations, with a focus on scalability and security.

What does it offer to startups:

Crypto exchanges and trading platforms: development of CEX, DEX, CEX + DEX hybrids (KYC/AML support, fiat gateways and modular architecture). Multi-currency and DeFi components: modules for NFT markets, derivatives, P2P exchange, AI functions, and wallet integrations for expanded functionality. Web3 and blockchain services: development of dApps, smart contracts, multi-chain integrations, etc. MVP support and further development: assistance with design/implementation/scaling.

Important: It is not always possible to implement highly specialized exchange engines for specific business cases; third-party modules may be required.

5. HashCash

HashCash is a global crypto solutions company, developing everything from white-label solutions to ICOs/STOs. Our primary focus is on finished products.

What does it offer to startups:

White-label : ready-made software for launching your own trading platform. Trading functionality : crypto-crypto multi-pairs, interfaces and other modules. Related blockchain services: solutions for payments, ICOs/STOs, and custom business cases.

Important: Limited assistance with marketing, legal, and operational aspects of the exchange.

6. LeewayHertz

LeewayHertz is a blockchain and Web3 solutions development company. Their primary focus is custom blockchain development (dapps, smart contracts, DEX), but they also offer ready-made white-label platforms.

The company offers startups:

White-label and custom crypto exchange platforms : CEX, DEX, and hybrids for quick launch. Integrations and infrastructure : wallets, API, multicurrency, security mechanisms. Web3/DeFi solutions: dApps, smart contracts, multi-chain support. MVP support and maintenance: design, testing, maintenance.

7. Blockchain App Factory

Blockchain App Factory is an international Web3 and blockchain company with over 10 years of experience. They offer a wide range of solutions, including the development of crypto exchanges, DeFi/DEX platforms, and tokens.

What does it offer to startups:

Development of white-label and custom CEX, DEX, and hybrid exchanges. Integrations and infrastructure: multi-currency wallets, API integrations, security, modular features. Web3 and DeFi services: creating dApps, smart contracts, NFT markets, launchpad platforms. Token & ecosystem tools: development of tokens, staking/airdrop solutions, DAO tools, etc. MVP support and development.

8. ChainSafe

ChainSafe is an international research and development firm specializing in Web3 infrastructure and multi-chain solutions. The company does not provide turnkey exchange systems, but can build Web3 infrastructure for crypto exchanges.

What the company offers in the context of crypto startups:

Infrastructure services: RPC endpoints, testnet, node deployment, and network monitoring. Joint development and strategic support : architecture, planning, implementation. Tools and SDKs : libraries, tools for integration with blockchain ecosystems, and SDKs.

Important: creation of all exchange components (e.g. trading engine, UI/UX) may require assistance from other specialized developers and teams.

9. Altoros

Altoros is a global consulting company specializing in custom software development and implementation of Web3/blockchain solutions. Its primary target audience is corporate and business clients in the finance and insurance sectors.

What does it offer to startups:

Blockchain consulting : analysis of technology needs, selection of suitable platforms (Ethereum, Hyperledger, Corda, etc.), assistance with roadmap and PoC/MVP. Custom development of Web3 solutions : creation of smart contracts, dApps, blockchain integrations, APIs, and other components tailored to project needs. Infrastructure and architecture: development of architecture, UI interfaces, data storage systems, cloud and enterprise solutions.

Important: The company does not focus on turnkey crypto exchanges.

10. Intellectsoft

This is an international company specializing in custom software and digital product development, including blockchain and Web3 solutions. They are not a specialized provider of ready-made crypto exchanges.

What does it offer to startups:

Custom development of Web3 and blockchain solutions : creation of smart contracts, dApps, integration of public and private blockchains, wallets. Consulting and MVP support: requirements analysis, PoC/MVP stage, architecture design. Integration of crypto components .

Comparison table of crypto exchange development companies

Company What is it suitable for? MVP Customization Merehead Scalable crypto startups, CEX/DEX, complex solutions upon request Fast High Openware Quick launch on a ready-made platform Fast Limited AppDupe Low-cost startups Fast Average SoluLab Web3 + custom solutions Average High HashCash Ready-made crypto exchanges Fast Limited LeewayHertz Custom + DeFi projects Average High Blockchain App Factory Web3 ecosystems Average High ChainSafe Infrastructure and backend – High Altoros Consulting and enterprise Slow High Intellectsoft General Fintech/Web3 Slow High

MVP vs Full-Scale Crypto Exchange Development

A startup can choose an MVP for quickly testing an idea or a full-scale platform for full functionality. A combined approach is optimal.

Key Differences

Parameter MVP Full-Scale Engine Base Advanced, all orders Integrations Basic API, KYC/AML Full API, fiat, liquidity, advanced KYC/AML Analytics Minimum Full: charts, reports Launch speed Weeks-months Months-year Scale Limited Immediately scalable

When to Scale

Scaling the platform should be done after confirming demand and growing the user base. It’s best to add new features in stages.

Common Mistakes Startups Make

Errors at the start slow down the launch + increase costs + create security risks.

Overbuilding Features

Startups often immediately add margin and futures trading, complex order types, staking, NFT marketplaces, P2P modules, and AI analytics. This isn’t necessary for testing product-market fit.

Ignoring Security

It’s important to implement 2FA, cold/hot wallets, basic KYC/AML, and API protection. Without these, the platform is vulnerable to hacks and fund loss.

Poor Vendor Selection

A common mistake is ignoring the contractor’s experience and the required architectural flexibility. This leads to hidden costs and scalability issues.

FAQ for Startup Founders

What is the cheapest way to build a crypto exchange?

White-label solution + MVP focus with basic modules (trading, wallets, KYC/AML). This reduces the cost and time to market.

Should startups use white-label solutions?

Yes, this is the fastest way to launch based on a ready-made architecture with optional customization.

Which company is best for MVP exchange development?

Merehead strikes a balance between speed, scalability, and cost. They offer ready-made modules, an MVP focus, and a microservices architecture.

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