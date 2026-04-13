BAXS Announced as Platinum Sponsor at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026

Hong Kong, 13th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 is honored to have BAXS onboard as a Platinum Sponsor.

B&A Group is a fintech group that integrates Eastern wisdom with a global perspective. By leveraging blockchain technology to re-architect the financial services system, the Group is committed to fulfilling the long-unrealized “service provider” mission of traditional banking through digital infrastructure, and to building a future-ready financial ecosystem.

BAXS is a fintech platform under B&A Group that delivers integrated fund management services for both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is dedicated to providing secure, compliant, and efficient solutions for fund collection, exchange, transfer, and custody for enterprises and individual clients worldwide, empowering customers across industries to achieve efficient capital management and sustainable financial growth. Learn more: https://baxs.ca

Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at HKCEC. Now in its 4th year, this four-day event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to connect, learn and be inspired.

The four-day event will feature over 20 sessions across four stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, and enthusiasts across the globe to explore trending topics in crypto finance, AI + Web3, and RWAs.

The conference will also convene top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices and gain perspectives on today’s evolving Web3 landscape. Confirmed speakers include:

Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong

Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group

Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong

Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong

Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group

Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong

Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum

Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury

Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance

Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance

Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global

H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI

Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs

Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association

Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation

Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink

Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions

Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock

Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan

Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan

Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands

Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC

Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance

Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital

John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia

……

And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.