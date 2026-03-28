Balancing Speed and Security: Expert Advice on Business Risk Management

As we worked to increase speed in the business, we had to get very real about risk, especially around cybersecurity.

Look, I get it. When you’re building a business and trying to put food on the table, security is not always top of mind. But reminding yourself of the risks of not having a strong foundation matters. What’s out of sight can easily become out of mind. We stay grounded in the idea of preservation and protection, so we don’t lose sight of what could take everything down.

In the sensitive world of escrow/title/notary, fraud and phishing are common, and it doesn’t take much for one mistake to create a major issue. The reality is, if something like that slips through, it’s not a small problem. It can impact the entire business. So from early on, we treated security as something we couldn’t afford to figure out on our own.

Within our first couple of years, we brought in an IT Manager and have stayed with them ever since. That was a clear decision to delegate a weakness instead of trying to manage it ourselves. Our role is to run operations well. Their role is to stay ahead of threats and guide us on how to protect the business.

One strategy that’s worked well is relying on experts to set the standard, then reinforcing that with our team. They educate us on what to watch for, especially things like email and text phishing, which is a big issue in the title and escrow space. That allows us to move quickly in our day-to-day work while still operating within clear safeguards.

My advice would be to not wait until something goes wrong to take this seriously. Move fast where you’re strong, but build protection around the areas that can take you down. Speed only works if the foundation is secure.