Balancing AI with the Human Touch in Your Organization: An Interview with Dan Leiva

Years ago, Artificial intelligence was a concept that not many people took notice of. These days, however, it is a reality, and is reshaping how organizations operate, serve their customers, and compete.

Artificial Intelligence can now automate workflows and even accelerate decision-making. Additionally, it promises to speed up efficiency at levels never seen before. But as companies quickly make moves to adopt these technologies, an important question emerges: what happens to the human element?

For Dan Leiva, a seasoned technology executive and author of AMPLIFIED : The Operator’s Playbook for Scaling Human Potential in an AI World, the answer lies not in resisting AI, but in designing organizations that use it wisely.

“AI is incredibly powerful,” Leiva explains. “But it is very important to be intentional, and understand that while it may improve your systems, it can also erode trust, accountability, and judgment. And those are the very things organizations rely on to survive.”

The Hidden Trade-Off of Automation

Leaders often make a common mistake, and according to Leiva, that is assuming that efficiency means progress. But, while AI can streamline operations at a lesser cost, it can also introduce many risks that are not seen.

“Efficiency is seductive,” he says. “In many cases, it feels like you’re winning because things are moving faster. But the problem is that speed without clarity can create confusion about who owns decisions—and that’s where problems start.”

Many organizations implement automation with a focus on output rather than structure, and in doing so, decisions start to become distributed across systems, teams begin to rely heavily on algorithms, and human accountability starts to disappear.

“You start to see situations where no one is quite sure who is responsible,” Leiva adds. “And when accountability disappears, trust follows.”

Moving Beyond “Human-in-the-Loop

For years, the concept of “human-in-the-loop” has been talked about as the safeguard against AI overreach. But Leiva believes this model often does not work.

“A lot of organizations say they have humans in the loop,” he explains. “But in reality, those humans don’t have real authority. They’re there to approve or monitor, not to truly decide.”

Dan Leiva, instead, advocates for designing systems where humans continue to retain meaningful control.

“It’s not about having a person check a box,” he says. “It’s about making sure that when a decision matters, a human has the context, authority, and responsibility to own it.”

This change of thinking from passive oversight to active ownership is pivotal in maintaining both accountability and organizational integrity.

Why Trust Is the Real Competitive Advantage

AI has become a massive part of customer interactions and trust has emerged as defining factor in long-term success.

“Customers can tell when they’re interacting with a system that doesn’t understand them,” Leiva notes. “And once trust is lost, it’s very hard to rebuild.”

In fact, Dan Leiva believes that organizations that over-automate often create experiences that feel efficient but are instead impersonal, or worse, frustrating and opaque.

“The companies that win won’t be the ones that automate the most,” he says. “They’ll be the ones that design experiences where technology enhances the human connection, not replaces it.”

This is of particular importance when it comes to customer service, a place where AI is quickly transforming into how businesses engage with their audience.

“We’re living in a world where AI handles more of the interaction,” Leiva explains. “But that makes the human moments even more important, because these are the moments that define your brand.”

Designing for Judgment, Not Just Output

A key theme in AMPLIFIED is the idea that organizations should focus on scaling judgment, and not just productivity.

“AI can scale output very quickly,” Leiva says. “But judgment doesn’t scale the same way as it has to be designed into the system.”

This does not mean just executing tasks, it means creating clear decision boundaries, defining roles and responsibilities, and ensuring that teams are equipped to think critically.

“You want systems that make people better decision-makers,” he explains. “Not systems that turn people into passive operators.”

Leadership in the Age of AI

AI introduces a new level of responsibility for leaders, and it is no longer enough to set strategies. Leaders need to design the systems through which that strategy is executed.

“Leadership today is about more than vision,” Leiva says. “It’s about building the structures that allow your organization to operate with both speed and wisdom.”

This way of thinking needs to be coupled with a shift in mindset, from managing people to designing environments in which people and technology can work together effectively.

“You have to think about how decisions flow, how accountability is maintained, and how learning happens,” he adds. “Those are design choices, not accidents.”

A Practical Path Forward

While these challenges can seem complex, Leiva is clear that organizations don’t need to slow down their AI efforts, instead, they just need to be more intentional.

“AI isn’t something to be scared of,” he says. “It’s something to design for.”

At the end of the day, his advice to leaders is simple but powerful:

“Start by asking: where does judgment matter most in your organization? Then build your systems around protecting and strengthening that. The secret is not to choose between technology and humanity, but rather to integrate them in a way that enhances both”

Amidst the rapid evolution of AI, organizations continue to navigate the terrain, however, one thing remains clear: success is defined not by how quickly technology is accepted, but by how thoughtfully it is implemented. Dan Leiva firmly believes that organizations that get it right are the ones that never lose sight of everything that makes them human.