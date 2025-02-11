AUX Expands U.S. HVAC Footprint With New Inverter Ducted System

AUX, a $10 billion global HVAC manufacturer, is making another push into the U.S. market with the debut of its Inverter Ducted System, a high-efficiency heating and cooling solution designed for both homeowners and contractors. The product, which the company says balances performance, reliability, and ease of installation, will be showcased at the AHR Expo in Orlando this month as AUX seeks to carve out a larger share of the competitive U.S. HVAC industry.

The move underscores AUX’s broader expansion strategy beyond its well-established presence in Europe and Asia, where it has been a dominant force in residential heating and cooling for nearly four decades.

Targeting U.S. Market Growth

For AUX, the launch of the Inverter Ducted System is about more than just introducing a new product—it’s a strategic play to gain traction in a market long dominated by entrenched U.S. and Japanese brands such as Trane, Carrier, and Daikin.

“AUX AIR USA’s Inverter Ducted System is designed with both contractors and homeowners in mind, offering a balance of efficiency, reliability, and simplicity,” said Matt Lacey, Vice President of East Coast U.S. Sales for AUX AIR USA.

Unlike traditional ducted systems, which often require expensive and complex installation, AUX’s offering features a streamlined design that reduces labor costs while allowing greater compatibility with third-party indoor units. This flexibility could appeal to contractors looking for cost-effective solutions in an industry facing ongoing labor shortages.

An Emphasis on Efficiency and Sustainability

AUX’s latest system also reflects the industry-wide push toward greater energy efficiency and environmental responsibility. The system utilizes R32 refrigerant, a lower-global-warming-potential alternative to older, more environmentally harmful coolants.

As HVAC regulations tighten in response to climate concerns, manufacturers are under pressure to future-proof their products. AUX is positioning itself as ahead of the curve, betting that its technology will align with stricter environmental standards in the years to come.

The system also boasts a wide voltage range (170V-253V) to protect against power surges, auto-restart capabilities in case of outages, and long piping reach (up to 164 feet) for flexible installation in homes of varying sizes.

An Expanding Presence in North America

AUX’s U.S. entry is part of a broader expansion effort that has seen the company ramp up its North American presence, including plans for a future manufacturing facility in the region.

In December, AUX made headlines by announcing its official entrance into the U.S. market, marking a milestone in a nearly 40-year global journey. The company showcased its products at the HARDI Annual Conference, a key industry event where HVAC manufacturers connect with distributors and contractors.

While AUX has been a recognized brand internationally, cracking the U.S. market won’t be easy. American consumers tend to be brand-loyal, and AUX faces competition from well-established players with deep distributor relationships and decades of brand recognition.

However, AUX sees an opportunity to differentiate itself by combining advanced technology with aggressive pricing and strong service support.

“We’re seeing early signs of demand for high-performance, energy-efficient HVAC solutions that are simple to install and maintain,” Lacey said.

The Path Forward

AUX’s push into the U.S. aligns with broader industry trends, where high-efficiency heat pumps and inverter-driven systems are gaining traction as homeowners and businesses look for ways to cut energy costs.

With its global footprint spanning over 100 countries, AUX has the manufacturing scale and R&D capabilities to challenge legacy players in the U.S. HVAC sector. The real test will be whether it can build trust with American contractors, distributors, and consumers—a key factor in long-term success in the highly competitive space.

At the AHR Expo, where the biggest names in HVAC converge to showcase their latest innovations, AUX is hoping its new Inverter Ducted System will resonate with the market—and signal that the Chinese manufacturer is here to stay.