Autowalk&Joystick without computer | 0 BAN Pokemon Go Hacker [iOS & Android Support]

You can hide or fake your GPS location if you play many geo-restricted games, like Pokemon GO, Monster Hunter Now. Pokemon Go is an AR location-based game that uses mobile devices with GPS to track down, catch, and battle virtual Pokemon. However, it is difficult to spoof location on iOS and Android because of strict restrictions on iOS or Android systems.

There are several traditional methods to change iPhone location, but some may cause your account to get banned or fail to trick Pokemon GO. The iAnyGo Android App is a free GPS spoofing and joystick for Android that lets you quickly spoof your GPS location without any jailbreaks or roots. Below is comprehensive detail on the Pokemon GO spoof Android app.

Section 1: Revolutionize Your Pokémon GO Experience

The iAnyGo app is a great spoof app with three modes to change your GPS location naturally within a few minutes. With this safe and reliable app, pokemon GO players can change their GPS location on Pokemon Go to anywhere they want without leaving home.

The Pokemon GO GPS spoof app lets players use a virtual joystick to navigate the game and flexibly control their GPS location. The iAnyGo app is integrated with a multi-point movement feature to change direction quickly. All the advanced features help access restricted areas, catch rare Pokémon, and level up faster to win more battles.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH-jiCOYgOE

Section 2: Features of the iAnyGo App

Unlike other GPS, iAnyGo GPS spoofer offers plenty of security and entertainment options such as:

Free GPS Spoofing: The Pokemon GO location spoof is free to use. The sleek UI is super easy to use, making it the best spoofing app for Pokemon GO.

Joystick Function: The joystick allows users to move their in-game character without physical movement. The joystick control panel will enable you to adjust the speed of your real-time virtual movement. You can change your destination at any time.

Location Guard: One of the most prominent features of this free spoofer is the location guard, which helps maintain a set location. With the location guard, you can track your location from home to destination.

Section 3: How To Spoof Location For Pokemon Go?

Spoofing a Phone’s location is simple. To get started, install the iAnyGo app on your Android device. Here is the installation process.

Download iAnyGo

Download iAnyGo Fake GPS App from the Google Play on an Android device. Agree to Terms

Open the iAnyGo app and Agree to the “Service Agreement and Privacy Policy.”

Set as Mock Location App

Enable Developer Options on Android and set iAnyGo as a mock location app.

Launch iAnyGo

Open the app and select Change Location from the main menu.

Section 4: Tips and Tricks

Whether using mobile data or connecting to wifi, ensure you have a stable internet connection. Enable Location Accuracy Settings for GPS Turn off the Mock Location option in the settings Turn off the “Find My Device” option in the settings Use reliable and compatible GPS spoofing apps Clear app cache and location history Use the cooldown timer and joystick feature to control your movements in-game flexibly. Don’t set the custom speed too fast when simulating movement

Conclusion

In conclusion, the iAnyGo AndroidApp is excellent for easily spoofing the location on iOS devices. This free GPS spoofing and joystick app lets you play Pokemon GO anywhere without getting flagged by the game. Faking your GPS location is simple and only takes a few minutes; there are no jailbreaks or roots, and catching rare Pokemon is easy. That’s why the iAnyGo GPS spoofer is recommended for getting ahead in Pokémon GO.

FAQs

How to spoof location on iPhone?

With One App-iAnyGo Android App you can modify both Android and iOS devices location.

1.1 iAnyGo Android App updated to the latest version

1.2 Open “iOS Bluetooth Mode”

1.3 Connect Android & iOS Bluetooth

1.4 Then open and spoof location of the genuine game package on iOS device.

Are there other ways to Fake Your Location on a phone without a Computer?

Yes, there are. You can spoof the GPS location of your Phone even if you don’t have a computer. You only need to install a portable spoof app on your Phone. The iAnyGo App is a well-known GPS faker that allows you to set up a mock GPS location on your iPhone without a computer.

How to Fix Pokemon GO Failed to Detect Location 11/12 Without Soft Ban?

iAnyGo is the best Android spoofing method for fixing the “Pokemon Go Failed to Detect Location Error 12.”iAnyGo has long overcome the problem of error11/12 and unable to modify the location, but occasionally there are problems with the connection due to network problems. You can solve it like this:

1.iAnyGo Android App updated to the latest version

2.If you are using Android Game Mode, please restart your phone and try again.

3.If you are using iOS Bluetooth Mode, you can play genuine LBS games on your iOS device without any risk of being banned.