AurumX Joins Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2026 as Primary Exhibition Sponsor

Hong Kong, 14th April 2026, ZEX PR WIRE — Hong Kong Web3 Festival is pleased to welcome AurumX as a Primary Exhibition Sponsor for its upcoming 2026 edition. AurumX is building a next-generation, AI-driven institutional-grade global asset financial trading system — a bold vision that aligns seamlessly with the festival’s commitment to showcasing the most transformative innovations in the Web3 space. Explore more at aurumx.pro
Following the sellout success of its previous editions, Hong Kong Web3 Festival has announced its return on 20–23 April at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Now in its fourth year, this landmark event will once again bring tens of thousands of Web3 professionals, investors, builders, and enthusiasts from across the globe to connect, learn, and be inspired by what’s next in decentralized technology and digital finance.
The four-day program will feature over 20 sessions across four dedicated stages, bringing together 200+ speakers, 100+ partners, and a truly global audience. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the most trending and consequential topics driving the industry forward — including crypto finance, the powerful convergence of AI and Web3, and the accelerating rise of Real World Assets (RWAs) as a transformative asset class.
The conference will also serve as a premier gathering for top experts and leading Web3 projects to exchange ideas, share best practices, and gain fresh perspectives on today’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. This year’s edition features an exceptional roster of confirmed speakers spanning government, traditional finance, and the world’s most prominent blockchain ecosystems:
- Paul CHAN Mo-po, GBM, GBS, MH, JP, Financial Secretary of the Government of Hong Kong
- Lu Weiding, Deputy to the People’s National Congress, Vice Chairman to All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman and CEO of Wanxiang Group
- Mr Joseph H. L. CHAN, JP, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, Hong Kong
- Dr. YIP Chee Hang, Executive Director of Intermediaries, Securities and Futures Commission, Hong Kong
- Xiao Feng, Chairman of Wanxiang Blockchain, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group
- Duncan Chiu, Legislative Council Member (Technology & Innovation Constituency), Hong Kong
- Vitalik Buterin, Co-Founder, Ethereum
- Michael Faulkender, Professor of Finance, University of Maryland; Former Deputy Secretary, the U.S. Treasury
- Yi He, Co-CEO, Binance
- Richard Teng, Co-CEO, Binance
- Lennix Lai, Chief Commercial Officer, OKX Global
- H.E. Justin Sun, Founder, TRON; Advisor, HTX; Advisor, B.AI
- Adeniyi Abiodun, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Mysten Labs
- Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director, Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association & Japan Cryptoasset Business Association
- Lily Liu, President, Solana Foundation
- Joseph Chalom, CEO, Sharplink
- Francis B. Zhou, CEO, Quantum Solutions
- Abdelhamid Bizid, Managing Director, BlackRock
- Cindy Xu, Managing Director, Head of Asia Fintech and China Financial Institutions and Governments, J.P. Morgan
- Akhil Devmurari, Fintech Sector Head, APAC, Payments, J.P. Morgan
- Brian Mehler, CEO, Stable
- Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands
- Bugra Celik, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies at Global Macro, HSBC
- Min Lin, Managing Director, Head of Global Business Development at Ondo Finance
- Franklin Bi, General Partner, Pantera Capital
- John Cahill, COO, Galaxy Digital Asia
- And 200+ industry leaders from traditional finance, tech giants, and Web3 projects.
With AurumX’s pioneering approach to AI-powered asset trading now part of the sponsorship family, the 2026 edition is set to be the most dynamic and forward-looking Hong Kong Web3 Festival yet. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this defining moment for the global Web3 community.
Join Hong Kong Web3 Festival on April 20–23 and be part of an epic Web3 journey: luma.com/hkweb3festival_2026