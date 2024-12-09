Asadov Pro Bridge recently attended the World Football Summit (WFS) Asia 2024, held on December 2-3 at Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD). This prestigious event brought together over 2,000 industry leaders, offering a platform to discuss the future of football and explore new opportunities within the sport.
During the summit, the Asadov Pro Bridge team had the unique opportunity to meet Arda Turan, the legendary Turkish footballer who enjoyed a remarkable career at Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, and Galatasaray. Emil Asadov and Orkhan Rzayev engaged in a lively conversation with Arda, reflecting on his career highlights and specifically discussing his time at Atlético Madrid during the “Azerbaijan Land of Fire” sponsorship. The discussion underscored the intersection of football and global partnerships, showcasing how such collaborations elevate both the sport and the regions they represent.
WFS Asia 2024 was a showcase of the latest innovations and technologies shaping the football industry, featuring insightful presentations and networking opportunities with key players. The summit highlighted critical themes such as football technology integration, fan engagement, sustainability, and the development of women’s and youth football. Esteemed speakers, including Félix Aguirre, CEO of Estadio Azteca, and Hammad Albalawi, head of Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid unit, brought valuable insights into the future of the sport.
Representing Asadov Pro Bridge were its founder, Emil Asadov, and Orkhan Rzayev, creator of the Eleven Kings football game and a key advisor to the team. Their participation reinforced the organization’s commitment to building strong connections and exploring innovative strategies within the global football landscape.
Reflecting on the event, Emil Asadov expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Participating in WFS Asia 2024 was a valuable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and align our goals with the dynamic evolution of the football industry.” Orkhan Rzayev added, “Having attended the summit in Madrid in 2019, I knew this event would be extraordinary. Riyadh’s summit exceeded expectations, offering unparalleled insights and networking opportunities.”
Our involvement in major football events, such as Copa America 2024, and our specialized training programs, like the one currently running in Turkey, highlight our commitment to excellence and player development. Additionally, we are thrilled to have Orkhan Rzayev, an entrepreneur and founder of Eleven Kings football manager game, join us as an advisor.
Asadov Pro Bridge’s involvement in WFS Asia 2024 not only celebrated their ongoing contributions to sports but also emphasized the importance of collaboration across disciplines. The event reinforced the role of strategic thinking in driving success in football and beyond, positioning Asadov Pro Bridge as a forward-thinking participant in the global sports community.