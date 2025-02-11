Arkema Collaborates with ISN to Boost Contractor Management Across Americas

Arkema has collaborated with ISN to boost contractor management across North and South America.

Takeaway Points

Arkema has collaborated with ISN to boost contractor management across North and South America.

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience.

Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials.

Arkema Collaborates with ISN

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, on Monday announced that Arkema, a global leader in specialty chemicals, has selected ISNetworld as its primary contractor information management platform for North and South America. Arkema changed from another contractor management provider to ISNetworld for more advanced individual-level requirements, comprehensive reporting, data analytics, efficient time tracking, and evaluations.

The change will be applied across Arkema’s operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil to help ensure global oversight and continuity, ISN said.

Michael Washington, Director, Industrial Safety, Americas at Arkema, Inc., said, “Transitioning to ISNetworld represents a significant step forward in our management of contractor safety and compliance across our global operations. After an extensive evaluation, we selected ISNetworld because of its powerful analytics, ease of use, and ability to help us maintain high safety standards across our operations in North and South America.”

Brittany Surine, Executive Vice President at ISN, added, “Arkema’s goal to bring its customers sustainable and innovative solutions is aligned with ISN’s mission. We’re thrilled to partner with the responsible manufacturer to provide the advanced tools and support needed for more effective contractor management and to help Arkema continue its observation of continuous progress and operational excellence.”

The Partnership

Arkema will team up with ISN to leverage ISNetworld’s user-friendly platform to aid contractor safety, compliance, and performance management throughout its operations in North and South America, the report stated.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting more than 850 hiring clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000+ active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit http://www.isn.com.

About Arkema

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient, and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials – Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions – accounting for some 92% of Group sales in 2023, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment.

Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization, and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of around € 9.5 billion in 2023 and operates in some 55 countries with 21,100 employees worldwide.