ANAX Holding Strengthens Community Giving with the Emirates Red Crescent

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 8, 2026: In a meaningful gesture of corporate social responsibility during the holy occasion of Eid, ANAX Holding, a Dubai-based investment firm, has reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian engagement by supporting impactful initiatives led by the Emirates Red Crescent, which continue to benefit vulnerable families and individuals across the UAE.

As part of the initiative, the company extended its support to ongoing charitable programmes designed to enhance social welfare and provide essential aid to those in need. The collaboration highlights a growing trend of private-sector participation in humanitarian efforts across the Emirates, especially during significant cultural and religious periods that emphasize compassion, generosity, and community solidarity.

During a visit to the Emirates Red Crescent Dubai Center, Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairperson of ANAX Holding, underscored the importance of embedding social responsibility into corporate philosophy. He emphasized that businesses today have a broader role beyond economic growth, extending into meaningful contributions toward society.

“We all have responsibilities toward the society we live in. This Eid, we wanted to reinforce our commitment to social responsibility by supporting the humanitarian work led by the ERC. Their efforts continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many people in the UAE and beyond,” said Sanpal.

The visit included high-level discussions with Mohammed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent Dubai Center, who welcomed the ANAX Holding delegation and highlighted the critical importance of collaboration between humanitarian institutions and the private sector. He noted that such partnerships significantly enhance the reach and efficiency of charitable programmes, allowing aid to be delivered more effectively to those who need it most.

“The continued support of partners such as Mr. Sanpal and ANAX Holding plays a vital role in helping us expand our humanitarian programs and reach more people in need,” said Al Yamahi. He further emphasized that sustainable humanitarian impact requires consistent engagement from all sectors of society, including corporations, philanthropic organizations, and community stakeholders.

The engagement also reflected the UAE’s broader national vision of fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility within the private sector. Initiatives such as this align closely with the country’s long-standing tradition of humanitarian leadership and its commitment to supporting global and local relief efforts.

ANAX Holding’s contribution underscores its ongoing dedication to supporting charitable initiatives that align with its corporate values and ethical framework. The company continues to integrate social impact into its broader business strategy, ensuring that growth and responsibility go hand in hand.

This collaboration with the Emirates Red Crescent further strengthens the bridge between corporate influence and humanitarian outreach, reinforcing the belief that sustainable development is best achieved through collective effort.

As Eid celebrations bring communities together across the UAE, initiatives like this serve as a reminder of the importance of empathy, shared responsibility, and the enduring impact of giving back to society.

This initiative reflects ANAX Holding’s continued commitment to social responsibility and meaningful community engagement in the UAE. It further reinforces the importance of collaboration between the private sector and humanitarian organisations in driving lasting positive impact.