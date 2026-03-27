allocatte Closes $31 Million Oversubscribed Series B Led by Emirates NBD, Accelerating Global Expansion of Tokenized Real Estate

Landmark funding round signals institutional confidence in fractional property investment as allocatte scales to new markets and asset classes

DUBAI, UAE — March 27, 2026

allocatte (https://allocatte.com), the DFSA-regulated fractional real estate investment platform, today announced the successful close of a USD 31 million oversubscribed Series B funding round. The round was led by Emirates NBD, one of the largest banking groups in the MENA region, alongside an elite roster of strategic partners including Mubadala Investment Company, Property Finder, and Republic. The oversubscription reflects extraordinary investor confidence in allocatte’s model, technology, and trajectory.

The funds will be deployed to accelerate product development, expand into new geographic markets, deepen allocatte’s regulated fund offerings, and grow the institutional-grade property pipeline available to the platform’s 2 million+ users worldwide. This milestone positions allocatte as the most well-capitalized tokenized real estate platform in the Middle East and western economies.

“This funding round is a defining moment for allocatte and for the entire tokenized real estate sector. The backing of Emirates NBD and our strategic partners validates what our investors have known for years — that democratized, regulated, and digitally-native real estate ownership is the future of wealth building.”

— James Harrington, Chief Executive Officer, allocatte

Why This Round Matters for Global Investors

The Series B oversubscription sends a clear signal to the global investment community: institutional capital is now firmly aligned with the tokenized real estate thesis. For allocatte’s 2 million+ retail and professional investors, this funding directly translates into an enhanced platform, a broader pipeline of premium properties, and stronger regulatory and custodial infrastructure.

Emirates NBD’s lead participation is particularly significant. As one of the UAE’s most prominent financial institutions, its endorsement provides allocatte with unparalleled credibility, distribution reach across the GCC, and access to institutional real estate deal flow that was previously unavailable to retail investors.

“allocatte represents exactly the kind of fintech innovation we are proud to support — one that combines regulatory rigor, cutting-edge technology, and genuine democratization of wealth. We believe this platform will redefine how an entire generation approaches real estate investment.”

— Marcus Chen, Head of Ventures, Emirates NBD (Strategic Investor)

Accelerated Roadmap: What is Coming Next

With the Series B capital secured, allocatte has outlined an ambitious roadmap that includes the launch of new real estate funds spanning logistics, hospitality, and student housing asset classes; expansion into additional MENA and Southeast Asian markets; enhanced AI-powered portfolio analytics for investors; and a deepened secondary market for increased liquidity.

The platform will also expand its visa programme offerings — including the UAE Golden Visa pathway for qualifying real estate investors — making allocatte a uniquely holistic platform that combines investment, income, and residency solutions under one roof.

allocatte by the Numbers

USD 31M raised in oversubscribed Series B (2026)

USD 1.4B+ total property transactions facilitated

USD 169.2M+ total investor returns distributed

2M+ registered users across 211 nationalities

10% average annual yield delivered in 2025

Dual-regulated by DFSA (UAE) and CMA (Saudi Arabia)

Investors and industry professionals interested in learning more about allocatte’s platform or this funding announcement are encouraged to visit https://allocatte.com.

About allocatte

allocatte is a DFSA-regulated fractional real estate investment platform headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Backed by Emirates NBD and Mubadala, the platform enables investors from 211 nationalities to own shares in prime Dubai and Saudi Arabian properties starting from just USD 2,000. With over 2 million registered users, USD 1.4 billion in property transactions, and USD

169.2 million in total distributed returns, allocatte is the leading digital gateway to Middle East real estate. Visit https://allocatte.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Press & Communications Team allocatte

press@allocatte.com https://allocatte.com