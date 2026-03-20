Alex Mouravieff | SyncMeOn “AI Isn’t the Product. Control Is.”

While venture capital races to back the next “AI unicorn,” millions of small businesses still place orders via WhatsApp and reconcile invoices by hand. The gap between what the tech industry promises and what actually happens in the back kitchen of a real business is massive. In this interview, we try to pinpoint where technology stops being a shiny storefront and starts becoming true infrastructure.

Our guest is Alex Mouravieff, founder of SyncMeOn: a platform that is transforming procurement management for small businesses. Mouravieff is one of the few founders who came to technology through real operational experience running one of the largest food delivery networks in Israel and a popular restaurant in central Tel Aviv, where he personally dealt with how opaque procurement and unsynchronized deliveries turned into direct financial losses. Today, SyncMeOn already connects more than 200 suppliers in New York and what Mouravieff is building is not just another automation tool, but an infrastructure layer for an entire industry.

What follows is a conversation about what “automation” really looks like in the real world of business: no marketing buzzwords, just focus on control, numbers, and repeatable processes.

Hi, tell us what you are building at SyncMeOn, and why?

To put it simply we are building a marketplace for businesses, but not in the conventional e-commerce sense. For consumer purchases, Amazon has existed for a long time. The B2B market still lives in a different reality: dozens of fragmented websites, closed pricing, PDF catalogs, orders via messengers and phone calls. We are pulling this entire market into one unified system: a business sees suppliers in its location, places orders according to clear rules, locks in terms, and gets full transparency across the entire cycle from order to invoice. Today SyncMeOn is already live in New York: more than 200 suppliers on the platform, real live purchases, actual usage patterns. But the key impact is not convenience. When procurement becomes a system, you gain control over prices, substitutions, timelines, and deviations and that directly hits profitability. Combined with AI, it allows you not just to “digitize the chaos,” but to automate the supply chain and make procurement management cheaper, simpler, and more predictable.

You mentioned “supply chain automation.” What does that actually mean in practice?

In practice, supply chain automation is first and foremost about gaining control over what used to happen “between the lines”: prices change on the fly, substitutions appear after the fact, invoices do not match deliveries, and decisions are made in “fix it right now” mode. But supplier chaos is not the only source of losses. According to the National Restaurant Association in the U.S., 75% of inventory shrinkage in the industry is tied to internal misuse and more than a third of those cases are recurring. For a business, this is not an abstract risk; it is a direct hit to the margin that has remained invisible for years simply because there was no system. That is the logic behind SyncMeOn: the platform turns procurement into a managed process it records changes in terms, highlights deviations, builds transparency across orders, confirmations, substitutions, deliveries, and invoices. My concept is to manage procurement the same way you manage financial metrics: measure, compare, adjust. When procurement becomes data, the “gray zones” disappear not because people suddenly become more honest, but because the system leaves no room for them.

Give us a real-life example: what specific piece of daily routine are you replacing, step by step?

Today it usually looks like this: a manager spends up to 45 minutes on a single order pulling it together from memory and from the POS/inventory system, cross-checking messages, clarifying items, sending it to the supplier and only then discovering that some items are unavailable, prices have changed somewhere, a substitution arrived somewhere else, and the invoice does not match. SyncMeOn flips this process: the system itself suggests an order based on your rules and current stock, shows available options from suppliers in your location, flags changes and then helps close the invoice without a manual fight. The entire cycle takes minutes. We eliminate manual labor where it is most expensive: in the repeating mistakes that accumulate every single day.

Okay, so where does AI actually fit in here?

AI makes sense where it removes drudgery and makes the invisible visible: it automatically detects anomalies in invoices, catches unusual price spikes, warns about potential stockouts, and suggests optimal repeat orders based on pre-set business rules. In this model, AI does not make decisions instead of a human it enables one manager to control many times more tasks: spot deviations faster, react faster, and spend almost no time on manual reconciliation. By our estimates, one AI agent frees up to 12 hours of manual labor per week that is a full working day the business gets back every week.

Since we are on the topic of AI: what, in your view, separates entrepreneurs in the AI era?

In the AI era, what distinguishes entrepreneurs is one core skill turning complexity into systems faster and cheaper than previous generations could. Processes that once required large teams can now be built far more leanly simply because the economics of operations have fundamentally changed. Along with that, the very notion of management is shifting. Alongside people, there is now a second layer of AI agents that take on the routine. The challenge of the new era is to manage not only the team, but also this fleet of agents: set the rules, monitor quality, control risks. I put it this way: scale used to mean headcount. Now scale means system.

What is your role at SyncMeOn, what falls on you as CEO?

I came up with the concept, defined the points of differentiation, designed the logic of the procurement processes, assembled the team, and built the go-to-market. The initial version of SyncMeOn is largely me. Operationally, I own strategy, product, finance, and commercial and I make sure all team priorities align in one direction. Both product and business decisions flow through me from process architecture to partner negotiations. My main responsibility is to ensure SyncMeOn does not remain pretty software, but becomes a real business management tool with a sustainable growth model.

How did the idea come about in the first place? Was there a single “aha” moment?

Honestly there was no single “click.” It was just a regular workday at the restaurant in Tel Aviv while we were setting up procurement for the menu. Erez, one of our key dairy suppliers, arrived. I asked for the catalog to put the order together, and he said: “I don’t give out catalogs. Just tell me what you need.” I started listing items and he simply sat down and wrote prices on a piece of paper. And this was not an exception, it was the norm. Around the same time there was a fish supplier with a beautiful website but no prices. There was a grocery vendor that had clearly invested in e-commerce, but the site was never maintained and every time we still had to call to check what was actually in stock today. Some orders ended up going through WhatsApp: “Okay, bring the same thing, just without this and plus two cases of that.” It became obvious: we live in a digital world, yet procurement runs on closed price lists and verbal agreements. You are not managing margin, you are just putting out fires every day. That is when the thought formed: if you want control, you need a system. That is how SyncMeOn began. And you know what in New York the situation is not much different: the same phone calls, PDF price lists, showroom websites without real-time data, and surprises after delivery. The market is just bigger and the cost of mistakes is higher.

You already had a successful business in Israel. Why sell it all and move to New York?

After October 7, 2023, it became clear: building an infrastructure company amid war and operational unpredictability is not the best strategy. But honestly it was not just a forced move; it was a decision that had been maturing for a long time. If you want to build B2B infrastructure that truly changes an industry, you need a market where it makes sense to do it at maximum scale. New York is the largest restaurant economy in the world, the highest density of suppliers, and the most demanding market. If it works here it works everywhere.

You built a business in Israel and now you are building in the U.S. What is the biggest difference between these ecosystems?

The biggest difference is in attitudes toward speed and hierarchy. Israeli culture is chutzpah: act, test, fail, move on. No one waits for top-down permission. In America there is more diplomacy, more attention to process, to relationships, to how you present yourself. Neither culture is better; they are simply optimized for different tasks. Israel is perfect for inventing technology and quickly breaking first hypotheses. The U.S. is for building brands, raising capital, and scaling. I have gone through both and I think it gives a certain edge: you know when to act Israeli-style and when to act American-style.

If we meet again in three years, what does SyncMeOn need to look like for you to say, “This is a win”?

In three years, SyncMeOn should be the default infrastructure layer for B2B procurement in the U.S. Not one of many tools, but the system any new business starts with: you open a restaurant, café, construction site and the first thing you do is connect to SyncMeOn.

We started with the restaurant industry because it is the most painful and most illustrative. But the platform’s logic is universal: the same procurement, supplier, and invoice problems exist in construction, government contracting, healthcare. These are not different markets — they are the same operational chaos wearing different clothes. We know how to solve it.

For me, victory is when SyncMeOn becomes what Stripe became for payments: infrastructure you do not even notice because it simply works. American small and medium-sized businesses deserve the same level of operational maturity as large corporations. That is exactly what we are building and we are building it here.

SyncMeOn is the story of how an entire industry’s operational pain becomes a product. Mouravieff is not building an AI startup for the sake of AI; he is creating the infrastructure layer the market has long been waiting for: transparent terms, locked-in changes, deviation control, invoice reconciliation everything large businesses have long taken for granted, but which remains out of reach for millions of small and medium-sized companies. If SyncMeOn delivers on what it promises, this is not just another automation tool. It is a new standard for how business operates.