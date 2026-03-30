AI safety platform, RAIDS AI, launches following successful beta phase

RAIDS AI, the AI safety monitoring platform, has announced its commercial launch. Following a successful beta testing phase launched in October 2025, the platform is now live to support all organizations deploying or using AI.

Co-founded by Nik Kairinos and Brett Stonefield, the RAIDS AI platform detects and alerts rogue AI behaviour in real time. It works by monitoring AI behaviour and highlighting deviations before they cause failures, bias or regulatory exposure. The platform enables the safe and responsible deployment of AI and gives its users the confidence to scale AI without compromising on safety.

Since the beta launch, key enhancements have been made by the platform to improve the user experience. New features include:

A re-engagement system that prompts users to review monitoring insights at configurable intervals.

The ability to expand baseline data with synthetic data, and to start using RAIDS without a baseline data file.

User interface improvements including in-app notifications, severity bar (indicating the severity of a threat), and updated design.

Automatic models training which automatically prepares the RAIDS models for the user.

Alongside these changes, RAIDS has expanded its partner ecosystem, pursued marketplace listings and advanced its feature roadmap. The platform has now partnered with Prescient Security, the cybersecurity services provider to deliver end-to-end AI governance, combining real-time behavioral monitoring with independent ISO 42001 certification. In addition, it has entered into a partnership with the Hybrid Lawtech Firm which serves businesses in a range of sectors applying complex laws and regulations.

The beta phase saw organizations from a range of sizes and sectors test and give feedback on the platform. Large scale cloud platforms, managed service providers, cybersecurity firms, AI solution builders and software vendors all participated to improve RAIDS while benefitting from its AI behavioral monitoring.

Now, new users have the opportunity to experience RAIDS with a free trial phase for 14 days. Beyond the trial, the platform has an accessible entry price point for SMEs with transparent, usage-based scaling for enterprises.

Nik Kairinos, CEO & Co-founder of RAIDS AI said: “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the full commercial launch of RAIDS AI. The platform has been nearly two years in development and is the result of hard work, rigorous testing, dedication from our team and partners, as well as valuable feedback from our pilot and beta test participants.

“We know that rogue AI can have devastating consequences from financial loss, reputational damage, personal hardship and even loss of life. AI has developed at such a rapid pace that we are left playing catch up in regulating and guarding against when it goes wrong. But AI failures are not unexplainable, mythical occurrences. They are engineering problems that can be solved. We are committed to enabling organizations to utilise AI responsibly and safely.”

Sammy Chowdhury, Co-Founder and Chief Compliance Officer, Prescient Security said: “What excites me most about partnering with RAIDS AI is that they’re solving the problem everyone talks about but very few actually operationalize: continuous AI oversight in the real world.

“We’re at an inflection point where AI adoption is outpacing governance, regulation, and risk management. With regulators, boards, and customers demanding transparency, explainability, and accountability, organizations can no longer rely on static policies or annual audits. Tools like RAIDS promise to increase transparency in AI behaviors.”

Christiana Aristidou LLC, The Hybrid Lawtech firm said: “From a legal and compliance perspective, proper AI governance is no longer optional and requires organizations to demonstrate that oversight mechanisms operate effectively in practice and over time. RAIDS is designed to support organizations in structuring, documenting and monitoring their AI governance processes in a consistent and accountable way, helping them translate high-level regulatory and ethical expectations into day-to-day operational practice.

“We are very pleased to be involved in the RAIDS initiative, which reflects a forward-looking, actionable and responsible approach to AI oversight, and we are confident that it will offer critical support to organizations navigating the evolving AI governance landscape.”

About RAIDS AI

RAIDS AI is an AI safety monitoring platform. Co-founded by Nik Kairinos and Brett Stonefield, it detects and alerts rogue AI behaviour in real time.

RAIDS works by monitoring AI behaviour and highlighting deviations before they cause failures, bias or regulatory exposure. The platform enables the safe and responsible deployment of AI and gives its users the confidence to scale AI without compromising on safety. By using RAIDS AI organisations can avoid the financial losses, fines and reputational damage that result from AI failures.

RAIDS AI is a validated member of the AWS Partner Network and is an NVIDIA Inception member.

https://www.raidsai.ai/