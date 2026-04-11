AI is transforming government services

By Michael Powrie, founder & CEO of NeonNow

AI is stepping in to make government services faster and more responsive during periods of high demand. As citizen expectations for digital experiences rise worldwide, public agencies are under pressure to deliver service that is fast, intuitive, and reliable.

According to the OECD Digital Government Index 2025, Australia ranked second globally for its overall digital government capability. This ranking reflects improvements in governance, shared platforms and user‑driven services compared with many peer nations. The shift toward digital is not limited to Australia. Around the world, governments are investing in platforms that can scale during spikes in demand and provide consistent citizen experiences.

Growth in digital government investment underscores the strategic role that technology now plays in public service delivery. Governments worldwide are accelerating funding for modern platforms that can support digital services at scale. A Gartner survey found that 52% of government CIOs expect their IT budgets to increase in 2026, with priority investments in AI, generative AI and cloud platforms to modernize citizen services and improve operational efficiency. These investments reflect a broader shift toward data-driven AI-enabled services, helping governments deliver faster and more reliable interactions.

Legacy systems create challenges

Despite progress, many government agencies still rely on older technology that was not designed for today’s volume of digital traffic or complexity of citizen interactions. Citizens seeking service often encounter slow systems, repeated requests for information and inconsistent experiences across departments. These challenges are common globally and not unique to any single country.

These legacy constraints also affect workforce wellbeing. Staff who must manually handle repetitive enquiries face higher stress and reduced capacity to address complex cases. At the same time, research shows that many citizens still do not rely on digital government platforms when navigating important life events. In Australia, only 34% of people use government websites as their first source of information during major life events, with many instead turning to friends, family or search engines. This highlights a persistent awareness and trust gap in digital public services.

How AI can improve service delivery

Artificial intelligence and automation are practical, scalable ways to address the limitations of legacy systems and meet citizen expectations, especially during peak periods.

Automated self‑service using conversational AI provides citizens with answers to routine enquiries instantly. Citizens can check application status, find documentation requirements or get service updates without waiting for human agents. This does not only improve responsiveness but also reduces the workload on frontline staff.

Predictive analytics allows agencies to forecast which services are likely to experience high demand and plan resources accordingly. By analyzing historical interaction data, governments can better allocate personnel and system capacity before bottlenecks form and delays occur. This proactive approach improves operational efficiency and reduces citizen frustration.

Unified case management brings interactions across departments together in a single view. When staff have access to a citizen’s complete service history, they can provide consistent, accurate responses and avoid asking citizens to repeat the same information. Automated compliance checks and transparent service tracking also support accountability and quality control.

These technologies are not theoretical. A recent international survey across public servants in 10 countries found that more than 70% use AI tools at work, with advanced operations already integrating AI into everyday tasks. This reflects a growing global trend toward applying intelligent systems to real world work.

Keeping citizens and staff satisfied

The benefits of embracing digital transformation, AI and automation extend beyond efficiency. Faster response times and reduced friction lead to higher satisfaction for citizens who rely on government services each day. For staff, handling fewer repetitive tasks means more time and energy focused on complex or sensitive issues that require human judgement and empathy.

Governments that adopt these technologies responsibly can deliver smoother interactions, reduce operational stress and improve outcomes for both citizens and public service teams. In a world where people expect digital experiences that rival the private sector, AI‑enabled services are no longer optional. They are a requirement for agencies that want to remain resilient, responsive and trusted by the people they serve.