AI Boost for eLearning: GoSkills Introduces Genie 2.0 for Smarter Course Creation

GoSkills, a leader in online learning solutions, has announced the launch of Genie 2.0, the latest update to its revolutionary AI-powered course authoring assistant. Building on the success of the original version, launched in June 2023, Genie 2.0 introduces new features designed to streamline content creation workflows, allowing creators to adapt existing content for different audiences, skill levels, and learning objectives.

Genie 2.0 now equips course creators with the flexibility to enhance and refine existing content, course templates, or start entirely from scratch. With this update, creators can:

Tailor courses to new objectives or audiences: Adjust existing courses to target different skill levels, learning outcomes, or audiences.

Restructure course outlines: Modify the number of lessons or their duration, giving creators the ability to restructure course flow to align with different training needs.

Enhance lesson content: Add more detail, adjust the tone, or introduce new content blocks to existing lessons, making courses more engaging and relevant.

Revamp quizzes: Easily update or generate relevant quiz questions to improve engagement and knowledge retention.

“Genie 2.0 is a game changer for anyone looking to create or update courses quickly and effectively,” said Bhavneet Chahal, co-founder of GoSkills. “We listened to our customers and designed these new features to make course creation even more flexible. Now, educators and businesses can easily adapt their learning materials to keep pace with evolving objectives, making learning more dynamic and responsive to their needs.”

The original launch of Genie transformed the way courses were designed, allowing creators to specify a subject, target audience, and number of lessons, and in return, receive a fully fleshed-out course outline with lessons, summaries, and quizzes. Genie 2.0 builds on this success by offering even more granular control, empowering course designers to make targeted adjustments without starting from scratch.

As AI continues to disrupt the elearning landscape, Genie 2.0 represents GoSkills’ commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in online education. “We’re passionate about giving organizations the tools they need to respond quickly to new trends, learner needs, and business goals,” said Chahal. “With Genie 2.0, course creation becomes more flexible and adaptable, enabling our users to stay ahead in today’s fast-paced learning environments.”

Genie 2.0 is built within GoSkills’ all-in-one L&D ecosystem, and is accessible to all organisations with an account – including those on a free plan. The GoSkills suite includes a library of accredited, bite-sized business and productivity courses, a user-friendly course builder, and a robust hybrid LMS-LXP.

Elearning taking giant strides with AI

In the past three years, AI has made a transformative impact on eLearning, driving unprecedented innovation in personalized learning experiences. AI-driven platforms have enabled content creators to develop more customized courses, using tools that can analyze learner data to adapt content in real-time. This shift has been evident across various platforms, where AI helps automate content suggestions, assessments, and even personalized learning pathways tailored to individual progress and needs. Tools like adaptive learning algorithms have allowed educators to provide more efficient and targeted learning solutions.

The future is bright:

The role of AI in eLearning is set to expand even further. We can expect more integration of AI-powered virtual tutors, predictive analytics for learner outcomes, and fully immersive experiences leveraging AR/VR technology to simulate real-world learning environments. These developments will enable eLearning to become more interactive, engaging, and tailored to individual goals, reshaping how education and training are delivered across industries. AI will continue to make learning more accessible and responsive, empowering both educators and learners to adapt quickly to the evolving demands of the digital age.

Recent academic research into AI and eLearning highlights an exciting trend towards the integration of AI with immersive technologies like augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). These advancements promise to create more interactive and engaging learning environments. For example, AI-powered VR simulations are now being used to teach complex subjects by placing learners in lifelike, controlled environments where they can practice real-world skills without the risks associated with traditional methods. Such innovations not only enhance learning outcomes but also provide a more hands-on, experiential form of education that could redefine how we approach remote learning.

Looking to the future, AI’s role in predictive analytics is poised to become even more influential. This technology can analyze vast amounts of learner data to predict trends, offer personalized recommendations, and even intervene before a student struggles. These predictive systems are expected to become critical in identifying at-risk students and providing targeted support, ensuring more personalized and effective learning journeys