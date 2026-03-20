AI Adoption Tops 60%, Strengthening Focus on Ethics and Workforce Wellbeing

London, UK- Artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging trend but a dominant force shaping global business. According to recent industry data, over 60% of organisations have now integrated AI into at least one core business function, marking a significant acceleration in digital transformation across sectors.

Research from McKinsey & Company (2024) shows that 65% of organisations report regular use of generative AI, nearly doubling from the previous year. Meanwhile, Gartner predicts that by 2026, over 80% of enterprises will have used generative AI APIs or deployed AI enabled applications in production environments.

Despite this rapid adoption, British film producer and AI marketing strategist Nadia Alexander-Khan is urging organisations to address a critical oversight, the human impact of AI-driven transformation.



“ AI is no longer optional, it is foundational,” Alexander-Khan said. “But as organisations scale technology, they must equally scale responsibility. Without this balance, innovation risks becoming unsustainable.”

The Human Impact: Data Behind Workforce Strain

While AI is driving efficiency and growth, emerging data reveals increasing pressure on employees navigating this shift.

A 2023 global workforce study by Deloitte found that, 77% of employees have experienced burnout in their current roles, 55% cite increased demands linked to digital transformation and technology adoption

Additionally, research from World Health Organisation estimates that 12 billion working days are lost globally each year due to depression and anxiety, costing the global economy approximately $1 trillion annually in lost productivity.

Alexander-Khan emphasises that these figures are not isolated, they are directly connected to how organisations implement and manage technological change.

“We are seeing a shift where performance pressure is no longer just operational, it is cognitive and emotional,” she explained. “AI is accelerating expectations, but not always the support systems behind them.”

Ethical Risk and Accountability in AI Systems

As AI becomes embedded in decision making processes from recruitment algorithms to predictive analytics, ethical concerns are intensifying.

According to IBM: 75% of executives believe AI ethics is important, yet Less than 25% of organisations have fully operationalised ethical AI frameworks. This gap highlights a growing risk around, Algorithmic bias, lack of transparency, accountability in automated decisions.

Alexander- Khan argues that organisations must move beyond surface level commitments and implement practical, measurable ethical standards.”

Ethics cannot be a statement, it must be a system,” she said. “The organisations that lead in AI will be those that embed accountability into their infrastructure.”

A Strategic Opportunity for UK Leadership

The UK is increasingly positioned as a global hub for AI, fintech and creative industries. With government backed AI strategies and growing private sector investment, there is a unique opportunity to lead in ethical, human centred AI adoption.

Data from UK Government AI Sector Analysis indicates that the UK AI market is projected to contribute over £400 billion to the economy by 2030, reinforcing its global influence.

Alexander-Khan believes this moment presents a defining leadership opportunity:

“The UK has the ability to set the global standard not just for innovation, but for responsible innovation. This is where long-term competitive advantage will be built.”

Redefining Business Success in the AI Phase

As AI adoption scales, traditional measures of success are evolving. Increasingly, organisations are being evaluated not only on performance, but on, Employee wellbeing, Ethical governance, Cultural resilience and Sustainable growth.

A 2024 report from PwC found that companies prioritising employee experience alongside technology adoption are 1.8 times more likely to achieve sustained performance outcomes.

Alexander-Khan concludes that the future of business will be defined by those who can integrate both technology and human understanding.

“AI will define the next phase of business,” she said. “But it is human insight, how we lead, how we support people and how we make decisions that will determine whether that phase succeeds.”

About Nadia Alexander-Khan

Nadia Alexander-Khan is a British Film Producer, AI Marketing Strategist and Applied Neuromarketing Research Consultant, operating at the integration of behavioural science, cinematic storytelling and emerging technologies.

Her work is defined by a commitment to ethical media production and neuroscience-driven marketing strategy, using innovation not only to enhance creative and commercial performance, but to support sustainable, human-centred growth across global entertainment and business sectors.

Blending strategic insight with cinematic vision, Alexander-Khan positions herself at the forefront of a new wave of industry leadership, where data, emotion and storytelling converge to shape the future of media, branding and audience engagement.

Website: https://NadiaAlexanderKhan.com