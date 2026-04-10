Cardano just confirmed its Protocol 11 hard fork for April while Midnight goes live with Google Cloud and MoneyGram as validators, and those combined upgrades have the ADA price prediction conversation shifting for the first time in months. Whales added 140 million ADA to their holdings the same week, pushing large wallets to a four month high of 424 addresses holding 10 million tokens or more.

One presale at the center of this cycle is Pepeto, which has collected more than $8.8 million from committed wallets betting the Pepe cofounder’s second project will deliver returns ADA at its size cannot match.

ADA Price Prediction Heats Up as Protocol 11 and Midnight Go Live

Cardano’s Protocol 11 hard fork is confirmed for April 2026, introducing on chain governance where ADA holders vote directly on treasury spending for the first time per CoinMarketCap. Midnight launched its privacy sidechain with Google Cloud, MoneyGram, and Worldpay as validators per OpenPR. The ADA price prediction debate now has four catalysts in one quarter, and capital responding to that stack is searching for entries that multiply fastest when the cycle confirms.

Where the Cardano Rally Points and the Presale That Captures the Overflow

Pepeto

Turning a profit where ADA sits 92% below its all time high demands more than the right coin, it demands the right tools and an entry that multiplies when the cycle confirms. A presale pairing those tools with exponential return potential is what experienced money chases when a new wave begins. Pepeto, built by the cofounder who created the original Pepe coin and carried it to $11 billion on a matching 420 trillion supply without a single product, is not just an ADA price prediction alternative but the presale combining meme origin with working exchange infrastructure.

More than $8.8 million poured in during extreme fear, outpacing every competing presale and proving the wallets entering recognize something the crowd has not confirmed yet. The demand traces to what holders receive: a zero fee swap that keeps every trade’s full value inside the account and a contract risk scorer that reads tokens before a purchase goes through so no one commits funds blind.

Every tool on the Pepeto platform is live today, not on a roadmap. SolidProof audited every contract so the code does exactly what it promises, and the 185% APY staking reward builds on every position while the listing moves closer. The presale entry of $0.000000186 closes permanently when the Binance listing assigns the first market price, and analysts project returns above 100x from that moment, which means today is the last day this entry costs what it costs because tomorrow a round fills or a price rises or both.

ADA Price Prediction

ADA traded near $0.25 on April 9 per CoinMarketCap. The token sits 92% below its $3.10 all time high, but Protocol 11, Midnight, and the Hashdex ETF inclusion give bulls three catalysts in one quarter. Standard Chartered targets $0.75 by year end, and CoinCodex projects $0.38 by mid 2026 per Changelly.

Support rests at $0.22, and losing it opens a path to $0.18. Whale wallets holding 10 million ADA hit a four month high of 424 on April 8, confirming large holders are positioning ahead of the upgrades. From $0.25 to the $0.75 target, ADA offers 200%, solid for a mid cap, but presale entries with 100x potential at listing deliver that distance in a single event.

Conclusion

While the ADA price prediction points to recovery over months, Pepeto comes into sharper focus for those who want returns delivered in a single event. This is not just $8.8 million in committed capital, it is working exchange tools and a confirmed Binance listing that do not wait for Cardano’s upgrade stack to confirm.

Analysts project 100x the day the listing opens, and that number is only available today because every person who built wealth early in crypto made one choice: they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow. The entry at the Pepeto official website does not exist next week, and the distance between acting now and waiting is the distance between collecting what the listing delivers and carrying the regret of missing it.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs:

What is the ADA price prediction for 2026?

Standard Chartered targets $0.75 by year end, but presale entries like Pepeto offer 100x at listing, delivering faster returns.

Can ADA reach $3 again in this cycle?

Reaching $3 requires 1,100% from $0.25, possible over years, but the ADA price prediction cycle highlights presale entries that deliver at listing.

Why is Pepeto compared to ADA in this cycle?

Pepeto offers 100x listing potential at the Pepeto official website with the Pepe cofounder and confirmed Binance listing.