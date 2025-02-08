5 Things to Discard from Your Refrigerator for Better Organization

“Cleaning or organization experts, what things do you recommend discarding from the refrigerator to maintain cleanliness and organization?” Here is what 5 thought leaders have to say.

Discard Expired Items and Spoiled Produce

Eliminate Expired Items and Rotten Produce

Toss Expired, Spoiled, or Unused Items

Discard Expired, Spoiled Foods and Old Leftovers

Regularly Discard Expired or Questionable Food Items

Discard Expired Items and Spoiled Produce

Start by discarding expired items like dairy, condiments, and leftovers past their safe consumption date. also, check for moldy or spoiled produce, fruits and vegetables that are mushy, discolored, or have a bad smell should go.

Next, get rid of half-empty bottles of sauces or dressings you never use, these take up space and often expire unnoticed. toss old meal prep containers with food you forgot about, wipe down spills and remove anything sticky or leaking.

And finally, remove unnecessary duplicates and items in damaged packaging to free up space and make everything more accessible.

Thank you!

Lina DaSilva, Founder, Toronto Shine Cleaning

Discard Expired, Spoiled Foods and Old Leftovers

To keep your refrigerator clean and organized, discard expired or spoiled foods, old leftovers, and unused condiments. Toss wilted produce, forgotten takeout, and freezer-burned items. Avoid keeping duplicates or half-empty jars.

Organize by grouping similar items together and use clear containers for easy visibility. Label leftovers with dates and practice the “first in, first out” rule to minimize waste. Regularly wipe down shelves and drawers to prevent buildup. A clutter-free refrigerator ensures better air circulation, keeps food fresh, and simplifies meal prep. Small, consistent efforts make a big difference!

Matt Behenke, Chief Executive Officer, Orthotic Shop

Eliminate Expired Items and Rotten Produce

To maintain a clean and organized refrigerator, first eliminate expired items. Dairy products, meats, and condiments usually stay in the fridge longer than their expiration dates, occupying unnecessary space and producing unpleasant odors. Always check labels, especially on perishable items such as milk, yogurt, and cheese, and eliminate anything that has gone past its prime. Even opened condiments and other spices can become inefficient over time, while taking up much space, so keep track of all expiration dates.

Discard any rotten fruits and vegetables. Overripe fruits and wilted vegetables are breeding grounds for bacteria and add clutter to the house. Leftovers are another product to get rid of. When leftovers have stayed for more than a few days, it’s best to just get rid of them. All leftovers should be stored in transparent, labeled containers and consumed within a few days to avoid excess waste.

Organize the fridge, grouping similar items-dairy, produce, meats-that way you know where everything is and can see what you need to eat up before it becomes waste. A clean fridge is a more efficient fridge, wasting less and planning meals better.

Dan Steiner, Co-Founder, Good Laundry

Toss Expired, Spoiled, or Unused Items

To maintain a clean and organized refrigerator, here are the key things I recommend discarding: toss anything expired, spoiled, or unused for too long, including old condiments, sauces, and leftovers. Get rid of empty or nearly empty bottles that take up space but never get used. Any uncovered food, like cut veggies or leftovers without a lid, should be thrown out or properly sealed to prevent bacteria from spreading. Also store vegetables correctly; leafy greens, for example, wilt quickly if not kept in a breathable container. Regularly clearing out these items not only keeps your fridge fresh but also helps you avoid unnecessary clutter and avoid buying things you already have.

Steven Ip, Business Owner, Cleanzen Boston Cleaning Services

Regularly Discard Expired or Questionable Food Items

I recommend regularly discarding expired or questionable food items from the refrigerator to maintain both cleanliness and organization.

The first step is to check expiration dates and toss anything that’s past its prime. Items like old condiments, leftovers that have been stored for more than a few days, and moldy produce should go straight into the trash.

Additionally, it’s helpful to clean out any spills or crumbs from containers to avoid attracting unwanted odors or pests. Organizing the fridge by grouping similar items together, like dairy, vegetables, and meats, makes it easier to spot items that need to be tossed and helps maintain a clean, efficient space.

By keeping a clean and organized fridge, you can save time, avoid food waste, and ensure your home feels fresh and inviting!

Hector S Garcia Monzon, CEO & Founder, Baltimore HCS Home Cleaning Services