5 Best TMS Software Options for Midsized Freight Brokers

Midsized freight brokers face a competitive landscape that calls for thorough operational efficiency and customer relationship management (CRM) to keep up. A Transportation Management System (TMS) is a valuable tool that can help a brokerage scale up, but it’s important to find the right platform.

Here are the best TMS software for midsized freight brokers on the market right now.

1. Revenova

Revenova is a pioneer in multimodal TMS on Salesforce.com, helping big and small logistics companies on their journey to meet their business objectives. Its website states that customers can, “automate specific operational processes and give yourself more time to cultivate relationships and your bottom line with less time in the weeds.”

Revenova understands that midsized brokers deserve more than basic software to improve their TMS. It offers innovative technology that ensures time savings, ease of integration and user empowerment. It’s also the creator behind Artimus, an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that’s built on the Salesforce platform to further enhance Agentforce.

Benefits of Choosing Revenova

Revenova TMS is already used by tens of thousands of logistics professionals to plan out hundreds of thousands of shipments. It offers subscription-based pricing for its offerings, from small-scale solutions and enterprise packages. Clients see a 25% savings in IT costs and 92% reduction in data re-entry.

Key features:

Offers 24/7 video training and knowledge base content

Has a customer request system to propose and rate features

Caters to brokers, fleets, shippers, 3PL/4PL

2. Ramco

Ramco is an enterprise software player that aims to improve multiple markets with multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software. Its TMS Software is specifically geared to improve end-to-end delivery transactions.

“With Ramco’s transport management system, you can manage stakeholders and customers through real-time automated data updation through multi-platform progress tracking,” it shares on its website. “It’s time to choose the transportation management system that offers you the best-suited carrier and contract to smooth the process with up-to-the-second notifications.”

Benefits of Choosing Ramco

Ramco’s TMS is designed to enhance and streamline logistics data, from booking to invoicing. It all starts with a high-performance planning module that can accommodate a high volume of booking requests.

Key features:

Ensures multifaceted visibility

Offers location and navigation intelligence

Comes with a pre-built tendering module

3. Magnus Technologies

Magnus Technologies aims to help you reach the height of logistics efficiency. Its platform combines both AI and machine learning (ML) to fully automate trucking and logistics. Ongoing updates are released frequently to provide the best service.

Benefits of Choosing Magnus Technologies

The Magnus Platform under Magnus Technologies helps freight brokerages access unmatched scalability, cloud reliability and more. “The Magnus Platform also integrates with carrier monitoring services, load boards, ELDs, and more,” it says on its website.

Key features:

Offers advanced planning tools

Ensures on-time deliveries with full visibility

Simplifies and accelerates invoicing and payments

4. Logistically

Logistically is a full-service, high-touch technology company that delivers intuitive TMS to 3PLs, brokers and shippers. It simplifies its platform to avoid overwhelming clients during onboarding, making it ideal for any small- to midsized freight brokerage.

Benefits of Choosing Logistically

The main benefit of Logistically’s TMS is its ease of use. “Give your team the tools they need to work fast and actually enjoy the chaos of shipping, all in a platform that is so easy to use that

Logistically customers often refer to it as the iPhone of TMS,” it writes on its website.

Key features:

Ensures real-time tracking for your freight

Automates invoicing without sacrificing accuracy

Offers competitive pricing.

5. Trimble

Trimble offers several TMS solutions that aim to improve operational management for all businesses. Its latest offering, the Trimble TMS, is an AI-powered, cloud-first solution designed to deliver peak performance.

Benefits of Choosing Trimble

“Trimble TMS is comprised of several core modules that can be configured to best serve your business,” it shares on its website. “This fully connected, unified suite of tools delivers operational command over every phase of the transportation life cycle and eliminates the inefficiency of swivel-chair processes and siloed data.”

Key features:

Offers a wide range of in-cab and back office solutions

Records insights for more strategic decision-making

Prioritizes compliance and driver safety

Criteria to Compare TMS Software

Below are the main criteria to compare different TMS software offerings:

Salesforce-Native Foundation: Does the software provide access to Salesforce apps and offer customizability? Is there enterprise-grade security to ensure stable and constant uptime?

AI-Powered Agent: Do you get predictive insights that improve your decision-making? Can the TMS automate routine operational tasks to save time?

Single-Pane-of-Glass View: Does your software streamline your process by connecting CRM, operations and finance? Is it able to eliminate data silos and re-entry?

Globalized Design: Is the system able to accommodate multimodal, multicurrency and multilingual needs? Will it be able to process other complex freight details?

TMS Software Comparison Table

The following is a comparison of the best options for midsized freight:

Business Name Year Established Best For Revenova 2014 Best overall Ramco 1997 End-to-end logistics Magnus Technologies 2011 Mobile dispatch Logistically 2014 User-friendliness Trimble 1978 Employee retention

Methodology for Choosing a TMS Software Provider

Choosing a TMS software provider can involve many layers. Here’s an in-depth overview of how to evaluate the best solution for you.

1. Scalability and Customization

Sometimes, TMS is released as is with little to no change. However, it’s important to seek technology that’s built to grow with the brokerage and adapt to unique workflows. Consider providers that listen to their users and refresh the features available within their offerings.

2. Integration Ecosystem

Most freight brokers may skip details on system integration despite the practicality behind this aspect. Learn how well the TMS integrates with essential tools, including load boards, accounting systems, and visibility providers.

3. Core Brokerage Features

TMS Software should offer a return on investment (ROI) through the available features. Look up tools for core brokerage tasks, including quoting, booking, dispatch, tracking, and invoicing. Gauge their user-friendliness and effectiveness.

4. Total Cost of Ownership

Investing in a TMS goes beyond just checking the ROI. You want to see how much of your own data you own and what the price is for the rest. Calculate the subscription fees, implementation and training to understand whether you’re getting long-term value.

5. Discover the Best TMS Software for Midsized Freight Brokers

There are many TMS options geared to help midsized freight brokers in their journey to delivering better service and earning more profit. Among the list, Revenova offers the most, as it goes beyond basic software and provides features users truly need. You can request a demo with Revenova to explore the right plan for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are frequently asked questions regarding TMS software.

Q: What is TMS for Freight Brokers?

A: TMS stands for transportation management system, a solution that freight brokers can utilize to run their freight business more efficiently. It can involve everything from communication to automated load tendering and more.

Q: What Software Do You Need as a Freight Broker?

A: Digital document management systems, customer relationship management systems and accounting software are ideal to use as a freight broker. TMS software should be at the forefront, as it already includes all those essentials.

Q: How Can You Choose the Best Carrier TMS Software?

A: Rather than looking for the best of the best, try to define your organizational needs first. Understanding the challenges your company faces can help you determine which software is the right solution. Consider other elements, such as the budget and the impact on operational processes afterward.