30th Global Family Office Investment Summit Hosted by Anthony Ritossa is Set to Convene in Miami, Hosting the World’s Leading Family Offices, Private Investors & Entrepreneurs

MIAMI, FL – March 20, 2026 – The landmark 30th Edition of the Global Family Office Investment Summit will take place March 24–25, 2026 at the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Miami, bringing together an influential global community of family offices, leading entrepreneurs, private investors, and industry thought leaders.

Marking a major milestone for the Summit Series, the Miami gathering continues its tradition of fostering cross-border dialogue, long-term investment partnerships, and generational wealth collaboration. Since its founding, the Summit has grown into one of the world’s most respected private-capital forums, connecting prominent families and visionary entrepreneurs across North America, the Middle East, Europe, and beyond.

“Reaching our 30th Summit is an extraordinary milestone that speaks to the strength of the investor relationships and shared values within our global family office community. Miami has become a natural gateway between the Americas and international capital, making it the ideal setting to continue building meaningful partnerships focused on long-term value creation and positive global impact,” said Anthony Ritossa, Founder and Chairman of the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series.

“Our mission has always been to bring together trusted families and exceptional entrepreneurs in an environment built on alignment, transparency, and opportunity. The Miami Summit reflects the continued momentum we are seeing as family offices expand their investment footprint across sectors and geographies,” said Hadi Al Alawi, Chairman & CEO of Al Hayat Group and Summit Co-Host.

The Summit is held under the distinguished patronage of Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, who has been a steadfast champion of global collaboration and purpose-driven investing. “Over the past decade, this distinguished Summit Series has grown into far more than a gathering of global investors and enterprising entrepreneurs. It has become a powerful bridge between regions, uniting the Middle East and the United States through a shared vision for long-term prosperity. Dubai and Miami now stand proudly as Gateway Cities for this international dialogue, and soon, my home country of Bahrain will join them,” she said.

This milestone edition will feature two days of curated panel discussions, investment showcases, and private networking sessions covering themes such as private equity, venture capital, real estate, technology, healthcare, sustainability, and next-generation wealth stewardship.

“I have had the pleasure of attending three of Anthony Ritossa’s Summits – in Cannes, Dubai and Miami – and have met dozens of high-level family offices that I continue to do business with along the way. I’ve also met many impressive start-ups that present tremendous investment opportunities,” said Brian MacMahon, Managing Partner at Nathan Family Office’s Venture Capital Arm (Expert DOJO).

“As the private capital landscape evolves, family offices are playing an increasingly strategic role in funding innovation and navigating global market complexity. Overall, Anthony’s Summits are simply unparalleled events. I have personally invested in several groups and individuals I met at the Summits that have proven the test of time and commitment to excellence. These events always lead to unique opportunities to sift out the static and go where others may have not and therefore discover attractive opportunities that make investable sense,” said Gordon Grant Curtis, Executive Director and CIO of CI Investments, Single Family Office.

Hosted at the oceanfront Trump International Beach Resort, the 30th Global Family Office Investment Summit is expected to welcome hundreds of delegates from leading single and multi-family offices worldwide, alongside private investors, fund managers, and emerging growth companies.

About the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series

Founded by Anthony Ritossa, the Global Family Office Investment Summit Series is a premier conference platform dedicated to connecting family offices, private investors, and entrepreneurs in a trusted, relationship-driven environment. With events held in Dubai, Miami, Monaco, and other global financial hubs, the Summit fosters collaboration, education, and long-term investment partnerships across generations.

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