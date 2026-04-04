10 Best Tools to Get Cited by ChatGPT in 2026

Getting cited by ChatGPT is a different problem than ranking on Google. There’s no keyword to target, no position to climb. ChatGPT pulls from sources it already trusts — third-party articles, high-authority domains, and content that directly answers the question being asked. If your brand isn’t woven into that web of references, you simply don’t exist in the answer.
The tools below split into two camps: ones that actively build your citation presence, and ones that track where you currently stand. Both matter. You can’t fix what you can’t measure, and measuring alone won’t move the needle. The best approach uses at least one from each side.
1. Get Cited
Best for: Getting your brand actively cited — without touching your website
Get-Cited.ai is the only tool on this list that doesn’t just tell you where you’re missing — it builds the citations for you. The mechanism is straightforward: AI engines are 6.5× more likely to cite a brand through third-party sources than from its own website. Get-Cited.ai publishes authoritative articles about your brand across a curated network of high-DA domains that ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, and Perplexity already trust and index.
The workflow requires almost nothing from you. Answer three questions about your business, and their system maps the exact queries your buyers are asking AI engines, writes every article, publishes it across the network, and verifies indexation. First citations typically appear within 2–4 weeks. No dev work, no website access, no content team required. For brands that want to appear in AI answers rather than just monitor whether they do, this is the starting point.
Pricing: Starter $99/mo (5 articles) · Growth $299/mo (20 articles) · Authority: Custom
Strengths: Done-for-you citation building · High-DA domain publishing · Covers ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot and Perplexity · No website access needed · Citations compound over time
Weaknesses: Not a monitoring dashboard · Results build over weeks, not days
Best for: B2B founders, SaaS teams, agencies, and e-commerce brands that want to proactively appear in AI answers
2. Otterly.AI
Best for: Tracking link citations across AI search platforms
Otterly.AI occupies a specific and valuable niche: it’s one of the few tools that tracks not just whether your brand is mentioned, but which specific URLs get cited as links inside AI responses. That distinction matters — a brand mention without a citation link is useful for awareness, but a linked citation is what drives actual traffic and trust signals.
The platform runs your custom prompt library across Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Mode, and Microsoft Copilot, then reports back on citation frequency, share of voice, and which content assets are earning references. Its GEO Audit tool analyzes 25+ on-page factors to surface what’s limiting your citation eligibility. At $29/month, it’s the most accessible entry point in this list with a 14-day free trial requiring no credit card.
Pricing: From $29/month · 14-day free trial, no credit card required
Strengths: Link citation tracking (rare in this category) · 6-platform coverage · Conversational keyword research · GEO audit tool · Budget-friendly
Weaknesses: Lighter on competitive intelligence than enterprise tools · Doesn’t help you build citations, only track them
Best for: Small to mid-size teams wanting solid AI citation tracking at an accessible price
3. Promptmonitor
Best for: Broad multi-platform tracking with outreach built in
Promptmonitor tracks brand visibility across 8+ AI platforms — ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Perplexity, DeepSeek, Grok, Google AI Overview, and Google AI Mode — and then goes a step further by surfacing contact details for the sites being cited instead of you. That outreach layer is genuinely useful: rather than just knowing a competitor’s content is getting cited, you can reach out to the publisher, request inclusion, or pitch your own content as an alternative source.
Unlimited team seats on all plans make it unusually cost-effective for agencies. The $29/month entry tier covers the basics, while the Growth plan at $39/month adds daily refresh — critical for categories where AI answer composition shifts frequently.
Pricing: From $29/month · Growth $39/mo · Pro $129/mo
Strengths: 8+ platform coverage · Source outreach contact discovery · Unlimited seats · AI crawler analytics · GDPR compliant
Weaknesses: Interface less polished than enterprise competitors · Limited historical data on lower tiers
Best for: Growth and PR teams who want to track citations and actively pursue inclusion through outreach
4. Peec AI
Best for: Global brands tracking AI visibility across multiple languages and markets
Peec AI’s standout feature is scope: 115+ language support with translated interface and native multi-language reporting. No other tool in this category comes close on international coverage. For brands operating across European, APAC, or LATAM markets, where ChatGPT and Perplexity citation patterns differ significantly by region and language, Peec is the only tool that tracks those variations natively rather than approximating them.
Beyond language, Peec offers prompt auto-discovery — the system suggests which queries to monitor based on your category, rather than requiring you to build a prompt library from scratch. Competitive benchmarking and share of voice reporting round out the feature set.
Pricing: From €89/month (~$95)
Strengths: 115+ language support · Native multi-language interface · Automated prompt discovery · Multi-market competitive benchmarking
Weaknesses: Higher price point for features that only matter to international brands · Less actionable for single-market teams
Best for: International brands that need to track AI citation visibility across multiple languages and regions
5. AthenaHQ
Best for: Data-driven teams that want AI-guided optimization recommendations
Built by ex-Google and DeepMind engineers and backed by Y Combinator, AthenaHQ goes beyond tracking into active optimization guidance. The platform identifies where competitors are being cited in place of your brand, then generates specific recommendations on what to fix — which content to create, which sources to target, and where structural gaps are costing you citation slots.
Its competitive intelligence is among the deepest available: prompt-level performance scorecards, multi-engine benchmarking, and predictive insights that surface where citation share is likely to shift. A 10-day trial is available, with a discounted first-month rate that’s worth testing before committing to the standard price.
Pricing: From ~$295/month · 10-day trial available
Strengths: AI-generated optimization recommendations · Deep competitive intelligence · Multi-engine benchmarking · Strong pedigree (ex-Google, DeepMind, YC-backed)
Weaknesses: Expensive for smaller teams · Credit-based model can add up
Best for: Data-driven marketing teams and agencies that want specific guidance, not just visibility dashboards
6. Frase
Best for: Content teams optimizing for both Google rankings and AI citations simultaneously
Frase takes an insight-to-action approach: it monitors your brand across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, and Google AI daily, then lets you create optimized content directly from the identified gaps — all inside the same platform. The editor shows both an SEO Score and a GEO Score in real time, so writers can optimize for traditional search and AI citation eligibility at the same time without switching tools.
The Opportunities tab is particularly practical: it surfaces prompts where competitors are winning citations and you’re absent, along with an analysis of what specifically their content does that yours doesn’t. That gap-to-content workflow — identify, create, publish, track — happens without leaving Frase.
Pricing: From $15/month for base plans · AI visibility features on higher tiers · 7-day free trial
Strengths: Combined SEO + GEO scoring in one editor · Daily citation monitoring · Gap-to-content workflow · Competitor citation analysis
Weaknesses: AI visibility features are newer and less deep than dedicated trackers · Better as a content tool than a pure monitoring platform
Best for: Content teams that produce articles regularly and want AI citation optimization built into their existing workflow
7. Scrunch AI
Best for: Brand safety monitoring and understanding how AI describes your company
Where most tools focus on citation frequency, Scrunch AI focuses on citation accuracy — specifically, how AI engines describe, summarize, and position your brand when they mention it. That’s a different and often more urgent problem: ChatGPT might cite you, but with wrong pricing, outdated features, or a description that positions you incorrectly against competitors.
Scrunch tracks across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude in real time, with sentiment analysis and brand narrative comparison across different AI engines. Its Looker Studio integration for AI referral visits helps connect citation activity to actual traffic. SOC 2 Type II certified, which matters for enterprise procurement.
Pricing: From ~$300/month
Strengths: Brand narrative accuracy monitoring · Cross-engine description comparison · Sentiment analysis · SOC 2 Type II compliant · Looker Studio integration
Weaknesses: Fewer citation sources exported than Profound · Expensive for smaller teams
Best for: Brands where AI misrepresentation is a real risk — wrong pricing, incorrect feature attribution, or competitive mispositioning
8. Profound AI
Best for: Enterprise citation intelligence at global scale
Profound AI sits at the high end of the market in both capability and price. It tracks brand presence across AI conversations globally — across markets, languages, and multiple LLMs simultaneously — with particular depth in shopping AI visibility and AI crawler behavior analysis. The latter is genuinely valuable: understanding how OpenAI’s and Perplexity’s crawlers actually access your content (which pages they hit, at what frequency, and what they prioritize) reveals structural issues that prompt-level tracking misses entirely.
Hallucination detection — flagging when an AI engine generates inaccurate claims about your brand — is another feature absent from most competitors. For Fortune 500 brands where AI-sourced misinformation can cause real reputational damage, this alone justifies the investment.
Pricing: From $99/month (Lite) to enterprise tiers · Demo required for higher tiers
Strengths: AI crawler behavior analysis · Hallucination detection · Global multi-market tracking · Shopping AI visibility · Compliance-ready reporting
Weaknesses: No self-serve free tier · Onboarding-heavy · Overkill for SMBs
Best for: Enterprise brands that need deep citation intelligence, hallucination monitoring, and cross-market AI search governance
9. Omnia
Best for: Turning citation gap analysis into a content action plan
Omnia converts citation data into a prioritized content backlog — which is the step most monitoring tools skip entirely. It identifies which sources ChatGPT is pulling from, then tells you specifically what content to create, where to publish it, and in what order to close the gaps. Daily data refresh across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, and Perplexity keeps the action backlog current rather than stale.
For agencies managing multiple brands, the structured reporting and stakeholder dashboards make it easy to report citation progress to clients without custom exports. Omnia also executes true geographic prompt tracking — running queries from actual locations rather than simulated locale settings — which matters for brands where citation patterns differ meaningfully by market.
Pricing: Contact for pricing
Strengths: Prioritized content action backlog · True geographic prompt execution · Daily refresh · Agency-ready reporting
Weaknesses: Pricing not publicly listed · Heavier setup than self-serve tools
Best for: Agencies and content-led teams that need to translate citation tracking into an executable publishing strategy
10. AIclicks.io
Best for: Granular prompt-level citation auditing and share of voice tracking
AIclicks.io gives marketers the most granular prompt-level view in the category. Rather than aggregating citation data across prompts, it lets you drill into individual prompt-response pairs: exact wording ChatGPT used, where your brand appeared, which competitors were mentioned alongside you, and which URLs were cited — all per specific prompt. That level of detail is rare and genuinely useful for content strategists reverse-engineering what drives AI mentions.
Share of voice tracking over time, prompt clustering, and multi-platform coverage (ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, Google AI Overviews, Claude) round out the platform. The traffic attribution layer — connecting AI citation activity to actual referral sessions via GA4 integration — helps teams prove the channel’s value internally.
Pricing: From $49/month · Limited free trial available
Strengths: Best-in-class prompt-level granularity · Prompt clustering · GA4 integration for traffic attribution · Multi-platform coverage · Unlimited seats
Weaknesses: Requires structured prompt setup to get value · Doesn’t build citations, only measures them
Best for: Content strategists and SEO teams that want to reverse-engineer what earns AI citations at the prompt level
The Bottom Line
The tools on this list solve three distinct problems: building the citation footprint that gets you included (Get-Cited.ai), tracking whether and how you’re being cited (Otterly, Promptmonitor, Peec, AIclicks, Profound, Scrunch), and turning citation gaps into content action (Frase, Omnia, AthenaHQ). Most teams need a combination — a builder and a tracker at minimum.
One data point worth keeping in mind: ChatGPT cites sources in only 16% of responses, compared to 97% for Perplexity. Citation slots are genuinely scarce. The brands appearing consistently are the ones that started building their presence early.