Zoomex Launches Twin Stars Cup Trading Competition with Up to $150,000 Prize Pool

Zoomex has officially launched the “Twin Stars Cup,” a global trading competition featuring a total prize pool of up to $150,000. The event is now live and will run from March 17 to March 31, 2026, inviting traders worldwide to compete based on trading performance across USDT perpetual contracts.

The competition is structured around a volume-based ranking system, where participants are ranked according to their cumulative trading volume during the event period. Rewards are distributed across multiple tiers, with the top-ranked participant eligible to receive up to $18,000, while additional prizes are allocated to a broad range of leaderboard positions.

According to Zoomex, the total prize pool scales with participation, starting from a base level and increasing as more users join the competition, with a maximum allocation of $150,000.

Competition Structure and Participation Requirements

The Twin Stars Cup is open to eligible platform users who meet the participation requirements. Traders must maintain a minimum net asset balance and achieve the required trading volume thresholds to qualify for leaderboard rankings and rewards.

Rankings are determined based on total trading volume in USDT perpetual contracts during the competition period. Final results will be calculated after the event concludes, with periodic leaderboard updates provided throughout the competition.

Certain categories of users, including institutional participants and API-based traders, are not eligible to participate in the event.

Tiered Rewards and Leaderboard Distribution

The competition features a tiered reward system designed to recognize performance across multiple ranking brackets.

Top positions receive the highest allocations, with decreasing reward levels distributed across extended ranking tiers. In addition to the top individual rankings, broader reward bands ensure that a wide range of participants can qualify for prize distribution based on their trading activity.

The structure is designed to encourage sustained participation throughout the competition period while maintaining a clear performance-based ranking system.

Fairness and Risk-Control Measures

Zoomex stated that the competition includes a range of risk-control and compliance measures to ensure fairness and transparency.

Participants engaging in prohibited activities including wash trading, matched trading, multi-account usage, or coordinated manipulation will be disqualified from the competition. The platform applies monitoring systems to detect abnormal trading behavior and enforce compliance with event rules.

Additionally, users must meet all eligibility conditions, including trading volume requirements and account verification criteria, to receive rewards.

Global Participation and Market Engagement

The Twin Stars Cup is designed as a global trading event, allowing participants from multiple regions to compete in a unified leaderboard environment. By structuring the competition around real trading activity, Zoomex aims to create a transparent and performance-driven trading experience.

The company noted that initiatives such as the Twin Stars Cup are part of its broader efforts to increase user engagement and provide structured trading opportunities within its ecosystem.

About Zoomex

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform serving more than 3 million users across over 35 countries and regions. The exchange offers a wide range of trading pairs and perpetual contracts, supported by a high-performance matching engine designed for low-latency execution.

Zoomex focuses on delivering a transparent and efficient trading environment, with an emphasis on execution reliability, market accessibility, and user experience. The platform operates under multiple regulatory registrations and incorporates security measures including multi-signature wallet infrastructure and third-party audits.

More details about the Twin Stars Cup are available at: https://www.zoomex.com/en/game/twinstarscup