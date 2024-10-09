Zoom Introduces New AI Innovations for Zoom Workplace.

Zoom has introduced new AI innovations for Zoom Workplace, transforming the way people work with an AI-first approach.

AI Companion 2.0 is planned to be available later in Oct 2024 at no additional cost for paid plans.

Zoom said on Wednesday that it is introducing new innovations for Zoom Workplace, the company’s AI-first work platform, including AI Companion 2.0, an AI personal assistant that helps users stay on top of the workday across Zoom Workplace, Zoom Tasks that uses AI Companion to turn conversations into actions, real-time summaries and questions in Zoom Phone to help users stay informed on calls, and meeting agendas with AI Companion to help make sure users cover the most important topics during meetings.

This AI-first approach to Zoom Workplace and Zoom Business Services will allow individuals and teams to save time and focus on what they do best, like engaging, connecting, and delivering creative and insightful work, Zoom said.

Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom, while commenting about the new innovation, said, “We’ve transformed Zoom Workplace into a truly AI-first experience to help users stay on top of their day and get more done. New capabilities like AI Companion 2.0 and AI-first Zoom Tasks are designed to transform the way you work by taking information from across your day and putting it into action for you, helping you cut through the noise and work happy.’”

Dalton Curry, senior manager of Product Management at Lumen, said, “Our organization utilizes hundreds of apps and many of our team members find themselves bogged down, switching between them constantly. We’ve been loving AI Companion, and the new Zoom Docs takes us to the next level because we can work more efficiently and effectively all in one place. By consolidating productivity, collaboration, and communication tools, Zoom Workplace gives our teams the power to get more done.”

Stanley Toh, head of enterprise end-user services and experience at Broadcom, said, “Zoom Clips helps our global employees work asynchronously with each other, keeping projects on track and bolstering collaboration to an all-time high. With Clips, team members don’t need to be in the same time zone to help each other out and provide clarification or direction on projects.”

What is AI Companion 2.0?

Zoom explained that AI Companion 2.0 is a new side panel within the Zoom Workplace app that understands user context with suggested prompts to help users stay on top of their workday. Use it to synthesize information across Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs, and more to get up to speed and take action. AI Companion 2.0 is planned to be available later in Oct 2024 at no additional cost for paid plans, and will work across Zoom Workplace and the web, and can connect with Microsoft Outlook and Office, Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Docs.

What is Zoom Tasks?

Zoom Tasks is a new AI-first solution with Zoom AI Companion that will work across Zoom Workplace to help detect, recommend, and complete tasks based on conversations across meetings, calls, chats, docs, and more. Users will also be able to sync tasks with connected third-party apps to help them stay on track of action items throughout the workday. Zoom Tasks is planned to be available in late 2024, the company said.