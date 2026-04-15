Zcash Price Prediction Eyes $500 as Pepeto Quietly Tops $9M

ZEC just surged 62% in a single week, making it the best performing large cap in the entire crypto market. Foundry Digital, the world’s largest BTC mining pool, launched an institutional ZEC mining pool and captured nearly a third of the hashrate on day one.

The Zcash price prediction is shifting fast, but the presale that matters most is Pepeto, built by the original Pepe cofounder with more than $9 million raised, SolidProof audited contracts, and a confirmed Binance listing approaching.

ZEC Surges 62% as Foundry Digital Launches Institutional Mining Pool

ZEC jumped from $237 to $374 in seven days according to Coinbase data, claiming the top spot among large cap gainers. Foundry Digital, the company behind the world’s largest BTC mining pool, opened an institutional ZEC mining operation in April and captured about 29% of the network hashrate immediately. Grayscale continues accumulating ZEC for its trust, and the pending spot ETF application could unlock billions in regulated demand. The Zcash price prediction now sits at a turning point where the privacy coin narrative meets real institutional money.

Privacy Coins, Institutional Mining, and the Presale That Keeps Growing

Pepeto

Crypto trading demands speed and safety at the same time, and the tokens that survive are the ones backed by tools that protect capital before the trade goes through. Pepeto delivers both, with a risk scorer that grades every contract for danger before any money moves and catches bad tokens before the loss happens.

The cross chain bridge connects blockchains and lets holders shift assets at zero cost, so a position on one chain keeps its full value when it moves to another. Both tools already run inside one live trading system, not on a slide deck promising results after a future launch.

How many presale tokens actually ship working products before listing day? The token costs just $0.0000001864 and every product already works behind it, while holders can stake at 183% APY to lock positions in place as the listing draws near.

The presale pulled past $9 million during a market where fear dominates. A full SolidProof audit covers the smart contracts, a team member with Binance experience handles the build, and the founder took the original Pepe coin to $11 billion on pure community with an identical 420 trillion token count.

The Zcash price prediction crowd following ZEC would need the token to triple just to touch $1,000, a level no major forecast currently supports for 2026. Once the Binance listing goes live the presale price is gone forever, and every holder who entered already chose their side.

ZEC Price Prediction

ZEC trades near $355 on Yahoo Finance after the massive 62% weekly rally driven by Foundry mining and privacy coin momentum. The SEC closed its investigation into Zcash Foundation in January without action, removing a major overhang. Coinpedia projects ZEC between $480 and $850 for 2026, while CoinReporter sees a base case near $560.

The Zcash price prediction depends on whether the Grayscale spot ETF gets approved and whether BTC sustains above $74,000. Even in the bull case, ZEC reaching $850 from $355 delivers about 2.6x, solid for a large cap but a fraction of what a presale entry priced at ground level returns when a confirmed listing opens.

Conclusion

The Zcash price prediction points to real momentum, but the move that changes a financial future is not a 2.6x recovery on a large cap. The people who built wealth from ZEC all made one decision at the right time, they moved while the entry was still open. That same entry is open right now with Pepeto, because the same cofounder who created the original Pepe coin now has a working trading system, a SolidProof audit, and more than $9 million in demand behind a token priced at the lowest level it will ever be.

Entering the Pepeto presale now is making the same decision that turned early ZEC holders into winners, and letting this close without acting could be the decision that stings the longest. Visit the Pepeto official website and lock in the entry before the Binance listing removes it permanently.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What caused the ZEC surge and how does it change the Zcash price prediction?

Foundry Digital launched an institutional mining pool, Grayscale keeps accumulating, and the SEC cleared its Zcash investigation. The Zcash price prediction shifted bullish on all three signals.

What is the Zcash price prediction for 2026?

Coinpedia projects ZEC between $480 and $850 for 2026. The Zcash price prediction depends on Grayscale ETF approval and broader market recovery above current levels.

Why are wallets choosing Pepeto over holding ZEC?

The creator of the original Pepe coin designed Pepeto with a confirmed Binance listing and $9 million already committed. The Pepeto official website proves the tools work and the presale entry beats anything ZEC offers from current levels.