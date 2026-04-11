CoinShares just listed on Nasdaq at a $1.2 billion valuation, bringing $6 billion in digital asset management into the U.S. market. Institutions are building infrastructure around crypto at speed, but infrastructure alone does not solve the challenge investors tracking the zcash price prediction face, which is finding the entry with the highest return before the crowd catches on.

Pepeto is attracting attention with above $8.1M raised and a confirmed Binance listing while ZEC rallies 585% yearly and BlockDAG still waits for deliverables.

CoinShares Enters the U.S. Market With Nasdaq Debut at $1.2 Billion

European digital asset manager CoinShares debuted on Nasdaq this week, valued at $1.2 billion with $6 billion in assets under management.

CoinDesk reported the firm plans to expand into broader digital asset products for American investors. Reuters noted the listing gives CoinShares access to the deepest capital market in the world. For the zcash price prediction audience, another asset manager entering the U.S. validates the sector and sends capital searching for the entries with the widest return gap.

Zcash Price Prediction Meets Pepeto’s Tools While BlockDAG Stalls

Pepeto: Exchange Layer Is the Smarter Choice for Long Term Growth

Serious capital is moving toward projects with working products, and CoinShares listing on Nasdaq reinforces that shift. (S1) Investors reward ecosystems that build real infrastructure, not projects still publishing roadmaps. (S2) While others chase validation models and unproven reward systems, Pepeto focuses on making every trade faster, safer, and completely free.

(S3) The cross chain bridge handles asset transfers between networks at zero cost, solving the biggest problem active traders face, which is losing returns to transfer fees on every move. (S4) Instead of betting on an unproven staking model that might fail when market conditions shift, users can trade through an ecosystem that already works. (S5) For traders who want to move away from high risk presales toward something with confirmed exchange backing, Pepeto is the smarter choice.

(S6) The process is simple, the PepetoAI risk scorer rates every contract before capital enters, and a $5,000 position staked at 185% APY grows into $9,800 in yearly returns while the Binance listing approaches. (S7) The force behind the original Pepe token assembled every contract that SolidProof audited across 420 trillion tokens, and entering during the presale at $0.000000186 is the most strategic entry point before the listing opens. (S8) Check the presale page before this window closes.

Zcash Rallies 585% Yearly as Privacy Demand Returns

The zcash price prediction conversation has shifted after ZEC climbed 585% over the past year, pushing near $372 with a $5.5 billion market cap, per CoinMarketCap. The Grayscale Zcash Trust holds $106.6 million in assets, and shielded pool holdings hit an all time high with over 30% of supply now private. The 52 week range of $30 to $735 shows privacy coin volatility, and even a return to the yearly high is a 2.2x that rewards patience over timing.

BlockDAG Still Promises Without Delivering

BlockDAG has raised presale capital on the promise of a layer one blockchain with DAG based processing, but the mainnet launch faces continued delays and the testnet has not demonstrated projected throughput. The project lacks a confirmed tier one exchange listing, and the gap between marketing claims and shipped products keeps growing.

Conclusion

CoinShares listing on Nasdaq at $1.2 billion tells the zcash price prediction crowd that institutional capital is flooding into digital assets, and projects positioned before that wave reprices them collect the biggest returns. ZEC rallied 585% but the privacy coin at $5.5 billion now delivers 2x where presale math delivers multiples from a different class entirely.

More than $8.1M already entered through the Pepeto official website while BlockDAG kept promising and Pepeto kept building, and the presale stages fill while this article loads. The reader’s position right now turns into the biggest return of the cycle while everyone who waited pays full price for what the presale gave away, and the Binance listing is the line between wallets who entered early and wallets who spend 2026 wishing they had.

Click To Visit Pepeto official Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

How does CoinShares listing on Nasdaq affect the zcash price prediction?

CoinShares bringing $6 billion in digital assets to Nasdaq validates the sector for institutional capital. This benefits ZEC through the Grayscale Trust, but presale entries like Pepeto capture returns that listed assets at $5.5 billion caps cannot match.

Why choose Pepeto over validation models like BlockDAG?

BlockDAG promises a layer one blockchain but lacks a confirmed listing and shipped products. Pepeto has working exchange tools, a SolidProof audit, and a confirmed Binance listing, offering real utility instead of roadmap promises.

What zcash price prediction levels should traders watch?

ZEC faces resistance near $380 with support at $260. For presale exposure with higher return potential, Pepeto offers a different profile entirely. Visit the Pepeto official website for full details.