Your Story Could Help Shape a New Documentary.

Have you been a victim of Cyber Scam? Your experience could be the key to raising awareness and preventing future scams.

Documentary Plus Stories, the team behind award-winning documentaries, is creating a groundbreaking film about cybersecurity. We’re looking for YOU – real people with incredible (and maybe unbelievable) stories about cyber fraud.

Why share your story?

Make a difference: By sharing your experience, you can help educate others and prevent future victims.

Be part of something bigger: Your story could be featured in a groundbreaking documentary that will reach millions of people worldwide.

Get compensated: As a token of our appreciation, we are offering a competitive compensation package for your participation from our Partners, including a one-time payment and potential future royalties if the documentary is successful.

We’re particularly interested in stories involving:

Investment Scams:

Have you been lured into a fraudulent investment scheme, promising unrealistically high returns? Did you lose your savings to a Ponzi scheme or a pyramid scheme?

Romance Scams:

Have you been emotionally manipulated and financially exploited by someone you met online? Did you send money to a “lover” who claimed to be in need?

Cryptocurrency Scams:

Have you fallen victim to cryptocurrency scams, such as phishing attacks, fraudulent ICOs, or fake cryptocurrency exchanges?

Your story is crucial to our project. By sharing your experience, you can help raise awareness about the dangers of cybercrime and prevent others from falling victim. No matter how big or small your experience, it is important to us. Your story can help shed light on the growing threat of cybercrime and inspire others to take action.

Here’s what we’re looking for:

Authenticity: Your story must be a true account of your experience with cyber fraud.

Detail: The more specific you can be about the scam, the better.

Impact: Describe how the scam affected your life, both emotionally and financially.

By sharing your story, you can:

Raise awareness: Educate others on the evolving tactics of cybercriminals.

Prevent future scams: Your experience could be the key to someone else staying safe online.

Be part of something big: See your story on the big screen and inspire change!

Ready to share your experience?

For more information, contact us at info@docplusstories.com

Together, we can fight back against cybercrime!