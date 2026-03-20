YieldNest Introduces ynRWAx Integrating Real-World Credit Yields into DeFi Strategies

Looping has quickly become one of DeFi’s most dominant strategies. Looping now accounts for roughly a third of all lending activity on Ethereum’s major markets. The mechanic is straightforward: deposit a yield-bearing asset as collateral, borrow stablecoins against it, use those stablecoins to acquire more of the asset, and repeat to amplify exposure to the underlying yield. While most looping today involves staked ETH and stablecoins, RWA tokens are emerging as the next evolution of the strategy, offering stable, predictable yield from real-world credit.

YieldNest has introduced ynRWAx, a real-world asset (RWA) vault designed for integration within DeFi lending and yield strategies, including looping. RWA-based looping represents an emerging segment within DeFi, where tokenized real-world assets may provide yield derived from off-chain credit, potentially offering a more consistent spread relative to on-chain borrowing rates.

The vault is structured to target an estimated annual percentage yield (APY) of approximately 11%, sourced from mortgage-backed private credit secured against residential real estate in Australia. The underlying credit strategy is managed by Kimber Capital (AFSL No. 425278), while YieldNest provides the on-chain infrastructure. According to the project, the yield is generated through secured lending activity and does not rely on synthetic exposure or incentive-driven mechanisms.

ynRWAx is positioned as a yield-bearing asset intended to provide exposure to real-world credit within a DeFi framework.

The asset is designed to be compatible with DeFi looping strategies, where users deposit collateral, borrow against it, and redeploy capital to increase exposure. The effectiveness of such strategies depends on the spread between borrowing costs and the yield generated by the underlying asset.

ynRWAx is implemented as an ERC-4626-compliant vault, enabling composability across DeFi lending protocols. This structure allows the asset to be integrated into lending markets and other yield strategies without permissioned restrictions.

The vault currently holds over $7.5 million in total value locked (TVL) and is deployed across eight blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Base, Arbitrum, and Polygon.

Discovering ynRWAx

Users can loop ynRWAx through live integrations on Euler V2 (which offers one-click execution via its Multiply feature) and Morpho (which provides isolated risk pool architecture). Additional yield strategies are available through Pendle and Spectra, which tokenize ynRWAx into fixed and variable yield components. Incentive programs on Merkl and Brevis Incentra provide supplementary rewards on top of the base yield spread.

In order to loop ynRWAx users can (step by step):

Step 1: Deposit USDC, mint ynRWAx

Step 2: Supply ynRWAx as collateral on Euler or Morpho

Step 3: Borrow USDC against their ynRWAx position

Step 4: Use borrowed USDC to mint more ynRWAx

Step 5: Repeat steps 2-4 until they reach their target exposure

A detailed walkthrough of the looping mechanic, yield mathematics, and risk framework is available on the YieldNest blog.

About YieldNest

YieldNest is a next-generation DeFi protocol that offers simple, high-yielding, risk-adjusted restaking and DeFi strategies. It merges DeFi’s best strategies into single, unified, high-powered assets with L1 settlement assurances.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.