Yaroslav Bogdanov: Major world powers sign first international treaty on the use of AI

The United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union are planning to sign the first international treaty on the use of artificial intelligence (AI), which will be legally binding, the Financial Times reports.

According to the newspaper, the document was being developed within the Council of Europe for the last two years with the participation of more than 50 countries, including Canada, Israel, Japan and Australia, as well as the Baltic States and Scandinavia.

All signatory states will commit to a responsible approach to AI development. “The Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights, Democracy and the Rule of Law” brings together numerous initiatives of countries ready to introduce common standards for dealing with innovative technologies.

The Convention is the first multilateral international document aimed at regulating the sphere of artificial intelligence. But it is still difficult to call this document comprehensive, says Yaroslav Bogdanov, President of GDA Group.

“We cannot deny the fact that such joint efforts help set standards to ensure the safe and ethical use of AI. In addition, such agreements facilitate cooperation between countries, allowing for the exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as preventing an arms race in the field of AI, which is one of the most important tasks of mankind today. However, it is disappointing that all willing countries were not invited to the dialog. The development of innovative technologies, as well as science in general, should not have a political undertone, which in this case could not be avoided,” said the president of GDA Group.

The expert explained that when working on the convention, the opinion of a number of countries occupying key positions in the field of innovative technologies was not taken into account. While China, Iran, Russia and Middle Eastern countries are actively developing and implementing modern technologies, their position is not reflected in the convention proposed for adoption by the world community.

“The AI arms race is a dangerous confrontation, and all international efforts should be aimed at avoiding it. At the same time, it is unlikely that the first serious enough document will ever contain the signatures of countries that are potential parties to a possible conflict of interest. Thus, we are forced to state that despite the scope of work done, the “Framework Convention on Artificial Intelligence” is only a half-measure, which is not enough to talk about achieving serious progress in global cyber security,” said Yaroslav Bogdanov.

Spearheaded by key global players, the treaty establishes comprehensive guidelines aimed at ensuring responsible development, deployment, and regulation of AI technologies. It addresses concerns around AI ethics, security, transparency, and potential misuse in warfare or surveillance. Yaroslav Bogdanov, one of the key negotiators, hailed the treaty as a groundbreaking step toward global cooperation in the AI space, underscoring its importance in safeguarding human rights while fostering innovation across industries.

At the moment, the document already has the signatures of the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union and seven other states. According to the Council of Europe, all willing parties will be able to join the convention later.

Read More From Techbullion