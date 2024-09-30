Yaroslav Bogdanov: A letter of intent between GDA Group and Mario Navfal was signed at Token2049

The Token2049 Conference was held in Singapore on 18 and 19 of September This is one of the most significant events in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain, bringing together experts, investors and crypto-enthusiasts from all over the world.

External Economic Relations magazine discussed with Yaroslav Bogdanov, President of GDA Group, who attended Token2049 Singapore, this international event, the largest one in its field, bringing together 20,000 participants from more than 150 countries.

“Token2049 is a unique platform for exchanging ideas, learning about new technologies and discussing current trends in the crypto industry. It is the place where all the current issues and challenges facing the industry are discussed. The participation of leading visionaries of the IT sphere allows to analyze at a high professional level how digital technologies are changing the global economic landscape.”

The key speakers at Token2049 were Vitalik Buterin, Arthur Hayes, Balaji Srinivasan, Richard Teng, Charles Hoskinson and other authoritative representatives of the crypto industry.

Yaroslav Bogdanov called the panels devoted to cybersecurity, as well as legal and regulatory aspects of the crypto industry an important feature of the event.

“There were high-quality substantive discussions of current global events in terms of their present and future impact on digital ecosystems, cryptoeconomy and investment climate. Entrepreneurs, investors, developers, and industry insiders had the opportunity to analyze together the process of shaping the concept of Web 3.0, which promises to be a real revolution based on decentralization and blockchain technologies.”

Token2049 is a platform where new contacts and connections are formed that can become the basis for future collaborations. Thanks to this international event, there were unique opportunities to interact, exchange ideas and develop together in the dynamic world of Web3.0.

“At the Token2049, Valeria Jamili Valgere, CEO of GDA Services FZ-LLC, met with Mario Navfal, founder of IBC Group and NFT Technologies, as well as CRT Labs, which is actively engaged in the implementation of Web 3.0 in the world of cryptocurrencies. An agreement was concluded on the intention to develop our cooperation and on the platform of GDA – Global Digital Alliance to unite all leading representatives of the industry to develop a single global convention on the security of information and communication technologies. An understanding was reached on the importance of a thorough approach to security issues to ensure reliability and protection of users in the new digital world.”

In conclusion, Yaroslav Bogdanov reported that the GDA Group, the company he heads, continues to prepare for the international conference on security and responsible approach to developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

