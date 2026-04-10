XRP just pulled $120 million in global ETF inflows last week, more than half of every dollar that entered the entire crypto market, while BTC and ETH products watched money leave. Whale wallets are stacking at levels not seen in ten months, and the XRP price prediction for April depends on whether the CLARITY Act passes before midterm politics freeze everything. While the crowd watches XRP test $1.50, the meme coin presale with a former Binance expert on its development team, Pepeto, has been filling stages faster than any headline coin this quarter.

XRP Price Prediction and the $120 Million Inflow Signal

XRP led all crypto ETF inflows at $120 million last week, its largest weekly intake since December 2025 and more than half of the $224 million global total, according to CoinDesk. The demand came almost entirely from European and international products while the five listed spot XRP ETFs in the United States recorded near zero flows perCoinShares. The separation between global appetite and domestic hesitation sets up the Ripple outlook as a story of what happens when the CLARITY Act finally removes the regulatory wall holding American capital back.

Ripple Forecast and the Presale Offering What Large Caps Cannot

Pepeto

The XRP price prediction shows the token recovering, but from $1.35 to even $2.80 where Standard Chartered places it by year end, the distance measures roughly 100%, and that return takes the entire year to play out for capital that could be working much harder somewhere else.

Pepeto is the presale powered by a former Binance expert on the development team, and at $0.000000186 it has already raised more than $8.8 million from entries that understand the listing event is where the real multiplication happens. The same team includes the architect behind the original Pepe token, which reached billions in market value without a single working product, and that track record gives the floor for a project that already runs a live exchange.

Wallets holding large caps constantly risk buying tokens that carry hidden contract flaws draining value after entry, and the Pepeto risk scorer checks every contract before capital touches it so the money stays protected from the start. PepetoSwap removes trading fees entirely so positions move without friction eating into returns, and that combination of protection and free execution gives early holders tools that XRP never offered. Staking at 185% APY keeps entries growing between now and the listing, tucked between tools that guard capital and the event that multiplies it.

Pepeto is pulling committed funds from wallets scanning for the setup that mirrors every past cycle winner, and analysts project 100x once the Binance listing opens the gates. Every contract has been verified by SolidProof, and the pace of capital entering during extreme fear proves the conviction is positioning by wallets that already see where this lands.

XRP Price Prediction for April 2026 and Beyond

XRP was trading near $1.35 on April 10 after briefly touching $1.39 earlier in the week, according to 24/7 Wall St.. The token broke above $1.35 on the ceasefire rally but faces resistance at $1.42 to $1.44 with $1.50 as the major wall. Standard Chartered projects $2.80 for 2026, and the CLARITY Act markup in late April could unlock $4 to $8 billion in new ETF inflows. For XRP to deliver 10x it would need $13.50, a cap above $780 billion, larger than every crypto except BTC. The XRP price prediction stays positive for the medium term, but the percentage math from $1.35 keeps returns in range that a presale entry at fractions of a penny makes irrelevant once the listing reprices it.

Conclusion

Considering the Ripple outlook, XRP could gain 50% to 100% by year end if regulatory clarity arrives and institutional flows keep building. The longer XRP price prediction sees higher prices ahead, but those months of patience are months where presale holders compound returns through staking while waiting for one listing event.

Those early XRP holders who turned a few thousand dollars into generational wealth in 2017 all wish they had found more of those windows, and Pepeto powered by the same Pepe cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing is that second chance right now at the Pepeto official website. Walking past this presale could become the regret this cycle is remembered for.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What does the XRP price prediction say for 2026?

The XRP price prediction targets $1.50 to $2.80 by year end, depending on the CLARITY Act outcome and whether institutional ETF inflows continue.

Which token should XRP holders watch right now?

Pepeto offers presale to listing distance that XRP cannot match from $1.35, with full details at the Pepeto official website.

Will XRP reach $10 this year?

XRP at $10 needs a $580 billion cap, making it unlikely, while Pepeto targets 100x from one listing event at fractions of a penny.