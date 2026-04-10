Whale wallets just added 1.3 billion XRP in 48 hours and moved $738 million off exchanges into cold storage, and the xrp price prediction crowd is asking whether this signals a bottom. The SEC and CFTC confirmed XRP as a digital commodity on March 17, yet the price still sits 64% below its all time high.

That gap between clarity and price is where the biggest money gets made. With Pepeto past $8.8 million raised and a Binance listing confirmed, the right investment at the right time changes everything.

XRP Price Prediction After SEC Commodity Ruling and Whale Buying Signal

The SEC and CFTC confirmed XRP as a digital commodity on March 17 according to The Motley Fool, ending the legal cloud that kept institutions away since 2020. Despite clarity, XRP dropped to $1.35 as the US Iran conflict weighed on risk assets. A 24/7 Wall St report showed whale wallets added 1.3 billion XRP while retail sold, a pattern that has preceded every major XRP rally. When the biggest wallets buy what the crowd sells, the xrp price prediction math tilts in favor of those already positioned.

Where the XRP Outlook Meets the Presale Below It

Pepeto

Whenever crypto turns from selling to buying, fresh money chases tokens and every wallet looks for the one coin that can deliver triple digit returns after a single listing event. The trick is spotting that coin while the crowd is still looking the other way. Pepeto answers that search for thousands of wallets filling the presale today. Pepeto built a full exchange infrastructure, the kind of layer that collects fees on every trade no matter which direction XRP or any other token moves.

Whether money goes into large caps or brand new tokens, traders still need zero fee swaps and a bridge that moves coins across chains at no cost, and both are live inside the Pepeto ecosystem right now. The cofounder created the original Pepe coin, SolidProof signed off on every contract, and the tools run today rather than sitting on a roadmap. Eight million dollars arrived while fear dominated the charts, and the pattern behind that capital is the same one that made Pepe holders rich, early action led to the biggest returns of their lives.

A 185% APY staking bonus also rewards holders during the wait. Once the listing goes live, open market buyers enter at whatever price trading sets, all above the current entry of $0.000000186. Projections from analysts land between 100x and 300x, numbers anchored to the same 420 trillion count that powered Pepe to a multi billion valuation with nothing behind it. A functioning exchange sits behind Pepeto that Pepe lacked, and the wallets entering now act on the same signal before the crowd confirms it.

XRP Price Prediction

XRP trades at $1.35 in April 2026 below the 50 day EMA at $1.38 and the 200 day EMA at $1.88. The $1.28 level is critical support, and losing it opens a thin zone to $1.11 according to 24/7 Wall St. The CLARITY Act clearing the Senate could send XRP toward $1.50, with $1.60 next if a ceasefire follows. The xrp price prediction range for April sits between $1.15 and $1.60. From $1.35 to $1.60 is 20%, strong for an $80 billion token but a fraction of what a presale delivers when one listing erases the discount permanently.

Conclusion

The xrp price prediction shows whales loading while legal clarity sits in place, but the biggest returns in crypto never came from large caps catching up. Pepe exploded from presale price to $11 billion with zero products, and those who acted early made the biggest returns of their lives. Pepeto built by the same cofounder with a confirmed Binance listing and a working exchange is how that wealth gets built again at the Pepeto official website. XRP can rally 20% to $1.60 and that would not match the distance between a presale token and open trading, and entering the xrp price prediction cycle with Pepeto before the listing is the decision that separates wallets that changed their future from the ones wishing they had moved.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the xrp price prediction for April 2026?

XRP targets $1.50 if the CLARITY Act advances, with $1.28 as critical support and a range between $1.15 and $1.60 depending on macro conditions.

Why are whales buying XRP while the xrp price prediction is uncertain?

Whale wallets added 1.3 billion XRP because smart money enters during fear, and presale tokens like Pepeto follow the same pattern with $8.8 million raised during extreme fear.

Is Pepeto a better pick than XRP right now?

Pepeto offers a working exchange, the same cofounder who built Pepe, and a confirmed Binance listing. The Pepeto official website shows the presale filling before the listing removes this price.