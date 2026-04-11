XRP News: ETF Inflows Top $1.26B as Pepeto Gives Early Wallets the Entry That Matters

The latest XRP news shows spot ETF total inflows climbing above $1.26 billion with institutional demand returning at scale, and XRP holds near $1.34 after two consecutive days of gains. But today is the day that matters because the entry available right now does not exist next week.

Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million during extreme fear, and every person who entered early in crypto made one choice, they moved today instead of planning to come back tomorrow.

XRP News Shows Institutional Capital Building as ETF Inflows Cross $1.26 Billion

XRP spot ETFs have attracted total inflows near $1.26 billion with the XRPC ETF leading recent activity and keeping total assets above $1 billion according to CoinGecko. The token climbed above $1.34 as futures open interest rose from $2.11 billion to $2.35 billion in 24 hours, confirming that retail and institutional demand are returning together.

Separately, CoinDesk reported that the SEC safe harbor proposal established most crypto assets including XRP are not securities, removing the legal cloud that held the token back for years. For those following the XRP outlook, the fundamentals are bullish, but the best return available is not a 48% climb to $2 resistance, it is the presale entry where one listing event delivers the gap in multiples.

XRP Developments and the Presale Where Today’s Entry Creates Tomorrow’s Returns

Pepeto

The XRP news cycle confirms direction, but the gap between XRP’s current price and its target cannot match what a presale listing delivers, and that is exactly where Pepeto changes the math. Pepeto is drawing growing attention from traders across the market right now. While XRP builds through ETF demand, Pepeto targets the return gap that a confirmed Binance listing creates.

That real demand has attracted significant early capital. The presale has collected more than $8.8 million, and Pepeto is available at $0.000000186 with the listing approaching. The rally is not driven by hype but by tools holders can already use, and the wallets entering now are positioned for gains that XRP news watchers will spend months chasing.

At its core, Pepeto is a full trading platform built by the cofounder of the original Pepe coin. PepetoSwap handles trades at zero fees, keeping profits with holders instead of the platform. The cross chain bridge moves assets between networks without cost. Every contract passed a full SolidProof audit, removing collapse risk. Staking delivers 185% APY to early holders, growing positions while the listing approaches.

With the listing drawing closer, more wallets are becoming buyers as funding crosses $8.8 million, and there are fewer days left to position into an entry with this much distance between the presale price and the moment trading opens. That is why the token outlook points in one direction while the presale entry points to the returns that direction alone cannot deliver.

BTC

BTC trades near $72,600 according to CoinGecko data, up 1.7% in 24 hours as TD Cowen projects $140,000 by late 2026. Spot ETF inflows returned with $443 million in a single session. A move to $140K delivers 92% from here, strong for a large cap but measured in months while the presale delivers from one listing.

ETH

ETH holds near $2,235 according to CoinGecko data as a new fast confirmation rule could slash deposit times to 13 seconds. Analysts target $3,000 as the next level, a 34% gain from today that takes months while those searching for faster returns can find the presale gap closing in weeks.

Conclusion

The latest XRP news confirms that institutional capital is building through ETF inflows and regulatory clarity. But today is the day that matters because the entry available right now does not exist next week, and every person who built wealth early in crypto made one decision, they moved today instead of waiting for tomorrow at the Pepeto official website.

The presale sits at a price analysts project could multiply by 100x once the Binance listing opens, and every day without acting is one day closer to the listing removing this entry permanently. Entering the presale now is how to secure the returns the listing will deliver, and letting today pass while reading headlines could become the most expensive decision of this cycle because the price disappears the moment trading opens.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the latest XRP news today?

The latest XRP news shows ETF inflows past $1.26 billion with regulatory clarity confirmed. While XRP targets $2, Pepeto targets 100x from presale to Binance listing.

Is XRP a good investment in April 2026?

XRP news is bullish with ETF demand building. The Pepeto official website shows a presale entry where one listing event delivers returns XRP needs months to match from $1.34.

What presale is getting attention alongside XRP news?

Pepeto has raised more than $8.8 million with a SolidProof audit and the Pepe cofounder. Entering now locks in the presale price before the confirmed Binance listing opens trading.